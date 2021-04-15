|
Tigers head to No. 25 Miami
|Thursday, April 15, 2021, 12:18 PM-
For the first time since 2016, Clemson travels to Coral Gables to take on No. 25 Miami (Fla.) this weekend.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Clemson (15-14, 9-9 ACC) vs. Miami (Fla.) (18-11, 10-10 ACC)
• Best Ranking – CU – NR; MIA – No. 25 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association
• When – Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)
• Where – Coral Gables, Fla. (Mark Light Field)
• Watch – ACC Network (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday)
• Video Announcers – Kyle Bellamy (Saturday), Mark Neely (Friday, Sunday), Gaby Sanchez (Friday, Sunday), Alex Schwartz (Saturday)
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Miami leads 40-30-1 (1977-18)
• Record at Miami – Miami leads 19-10-1 (1977-16)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 1-1, 2.18 ERA) vs. RHP Alejandro Rosario (MIA - 3-2, 5.91)
• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 1-0, 2.84) vs. RHP Jordan Dubberly (MIA - 1-0, 4.78)
• Sunday – RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 3-0, 4.85) vs. RHP Jake Garland (MIA - 4-1, 4.75)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 5-5 road record, lost at home against College of Charleston 13-6 on Tuesday.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .259 with a .419 slugging percentage, .359 on-base percentage and 18 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966.
MIAMI OVERVIEW
• Miami, who has a 9-5 home record, is led by third-year Head Coach Gino DiMare.
• The Hurricanes defeated Florida Gulf Coast 3-2 at home on Wednesday. They are hitting .263 and have a 4.76 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.
• Christian Del Castillo is hitting .364 with 25 RBIs, Yohandy Morales has seven homers and 27 RBIs and Carson Palmquist has nine saves.
QUICK HITS
• Each of Clemson’s last 21 regular-season games are against teams in the top 64 of the unofficial RPI (WarrenNolan.com).
• Clemson is 12-1 when outhitting its opponent. That one loss came against College of Charleston on Tuesday.
• No Tiger has pitched more than 26.1 innings this season, but 11 Tigers have pitched at least 14.2 innings.
BATS HEATING UP
• Clemson’s season batting average has risen to .259 thanks to the last 11 games, when the Tigers are hitting .300.
• In the last 11 contests, Clemson has totaled 11.1 hits per game, 7.0 runs per game, a .451 slugging percentage and .390 on-base percentage.
• Clemson has totaled at least nine hits in 10 of the last 11 games.
• Clemson is 6-3 in ACC games during that stretch.