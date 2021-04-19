Tigers head to No. 21 Georgia

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers travel to Athens to take on No. 21 Georgia on Tuesday night.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Clemson (15-17) vs. Georgia (23-12)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; UGA – No. 21 Collegiate Baseball

• When – Tuesday (7 p.m.)

• Where – Athens, Ga. (Foley Field)

• Watch – SEC Network

• Video Announcers – Tom Hart, Todd Walker

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Georgia leads 127-108-2 (1900-2021)

• Record at Georgia – Georgia leads 71-48 (1900-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Rob Hughes (CU - 0-0, 3.63 ERA) vs. RHP Hank Bearden (UGA - 3-0, 1.20)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-8 road record, was swept in three games at No. 25 Miami (Fla.) last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.4 runs per game and hitting .253 with a .405 slugging percentage, .350 on-base percentage and 19 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.84 ERA, .265 opponents’ batting average and 2.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966.

GEORGIA OVERVIEW

• Georgia, who has a 17-8 home record, is led by eighth-year Head Coach Scott Stricklin.

• The Bulldogs won two home games against Kentucky last weekend. They are hitting .282 and have a 3.58 ERA and .977 fielding percentage.

• Connor Tate is hitting .368 with eight homers and 25 RBIs, while Josh McAllister is batting .353 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Georgia blanked Clemson 2-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 30 behind a combined five-hit shutout by eight pitchers.

• Clemson’s most-recent game at Georgia was a 3-2 Bulldog win in 20 innings on April 16, 2019.

• Clemson is 12-1 when outhitting its opponent in 2021.

MEREDITH SURGING

• Sophomore outfielder Kier Meredith has been one of the Tigers’ best hitters of late.

• He is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, two homers, 11 RBIs, 16 runs, a .364 on-base percentage and two steals in 27 games in 2021.

• He is 15-for-41 (.366) in the last 10 games.

• He leads the team in hit-by-pitches (9).

• He is hitting .304 with runners in scoring position and .360 with two outs.

• He has not committed an error.

• He missed the first five games of the season due to injury.

• In his career, he is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, two triples, four homers, 22 RBIs, a .410 on-base percentage and 11 steals in 66 games.