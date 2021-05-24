Three Tigers honored with All-ACC selections
by - Monday, May 24, 2021, 3:18 PM
Parker is the only Tiger to start all 50 games this season (Clemson athletics photo)
Parker is the only Tiger to start all 50 games this season (Clemson athletics photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman first-baseman Caden Grice and sophomore shortstop James Parker earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, announced Monday by the ACC. Grice and freshman righthander Mack Anglin received All-ACC Freshman honors as well.

Grice (Greer, S.C.) is hitting .316 with 13 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 49 RBIs, 38 runs, a .428 on-base percentage and two steals in 49 games. In 36 ACC regular-season games, he hit .338 with 10 homers, a triple, seven doubles, 39 RBIs, 29 runs and a .451 on-base percentage.

Grice has also made three starts and two relief appearances on the mound in 2021. He has 14 strikeouts and a .263 opponents’ batting average in 10.0 innings pitched.

Parker (Anderson, S.C.) is hitting .317 with seven homers, 12 doubles, 34 RBIs, 30 runs, a .403 on-base percentage and a steal in 50 games. Parker, who has committed only 12 errors, is the only Tiger to start all 50 games in 2021.

Parker carried over his seven-game hitting streak to close 2020 and extended it to 12 games in 2021. He then had an 11-game hitting streak and a 10-game hitting streak this season. Parker also received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the three-game series against South Carolina.

Anglin (Marengo, Ohio) has a 3.31 ERA, .215 opponents’ batting average and 71 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched over 12 appearances (eight starts). His 11.76 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark is eighth in Tiger history.

Comment on this story
Print   
Jaguars had Alabama WR with same draft grade as Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars had Alabama WR with same draft grade as Trevor Lawrence
Clemson DB makes ESPN's Mel Kiper top-20 NFL draft prospects
Clemson DB makes ESPN's Mel Kiper top-20 NFL draft prospects
No. 1-rated TE has Clemson in top group
No. 1-rated TE has Clemson in top group
Clemson ranked highly in updated Sporting News preseason top-25
Clemson ranked highly in updated Sporting News preseason top-25
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest