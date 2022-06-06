Former Tiger announces transfer to South Carolina
by - 2022 Jun 6, Mon 14:45
Dylan Brewer is joining the Gamecocks.
Dylan Brewer is joining the Gamecocks.

A former Clemson outfielder is switching sides in the Palmetto State rivalry.

Rising junior and Latta native Dylan Brewer announced on Monday that he will be a Gamecock.

"Proud and excited to be furthering my baseball and academic career @GamecockBasebll!!" Brewer said on Twitter.

Brewer played in 46 games and started 39 this season, hitting .208 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .338 slugging percentage.

Before this season, he was a career .215 hitter with a .417 slugging percentage and .350 on-base percentage in 65 games (63 starts).

Brewer went 0-for-10 with one run, one RBI and two walks in Clemson's series sweep of the Gamecocks this year. He had two RBIs in a 2020 win over the Gamecocks at Fluor Field.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star CB with Clemson connection commits to Tigers
4-star CB with Clemson connection commits to Tigers
Former Tiger announces transfer to South Carolina
Former Tiger announces transfer to South Carolina
247Sports ranks Clemson backfield duo among top-25 nationally
247Sports ranks Clemson backfield duo among top-25 nationally
Former standout Clemson LB makes CFB Hall of Fame ballot
Former standout Clemson LB makes CFB Hall of Fame ballot
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest