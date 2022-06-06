Former Tiger announces transfer to South Carolina

TigerNet Staff by

A former Clemson outfielder is switching sides in the Palmetto State rivalry.

Rising junior and Latta native Dylan Brewer announced on Monday that he will be a Gamecock.

"Proud and excited to be furthering my baseball and academic career @GamecockBasebll!!" Brewer said on Twitter.

Brewer played in 46 games and started 39 this season, hitting .208 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .338 slugging percentage.

Before this season, he was a career .215 hitter with a .417 slugging percentage and .350 on-base percentage in 65 games (63 starts).

Brewer went 0-for-10 with one run, one RBI and two walks in Clemson's series sweep of the Gamecocks this year. He had two RBIs in a 2020 win over the Gamecocks at Fluor Field.

Proud and excited to be furthering my baseball and academic career @GamecockBasebll !! pic.twitter.com/ZGA7TvjGqH — Dylan Brewer???? (@dbrewski3) June 6, 2022