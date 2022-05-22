D1Baseball updates NCAA Tournament projection for Clemson

Clemson baseball has some work to do in Charlotte next week.

D1Baseball.com updated its NCAA Tournament projections on Sunday going into the conference tournaments and it has the Tigers as the very last team in the field currently, headed to a projected Southern Miss Regional.

Of course with the possibility of conference tourney upsets, Monte Lee's Tigers likely need to create some breathing room in scheduled games with 8-seed UNC (7 p.m. approx. on Tuesday) and 1-seed Virginia Tech (7 p.m. approx. on Thursday). A sweep and only a sweep of those games would send Clemson to the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals.

"We also have one at-large change from last week: Wake Forest returns to our field after sweeping a road series at NC State, and San Diego falls out of our field of 64 after losing its final home series to Gonzaga and falling to third place in the WCC," D1Baseball analyzed. "Wake Forest’s inclusion gives the ACC 11 projected regional teams, most of any conference. But Clemson is the last team in our field and needs to bolster its case with more work in the ACC tournament. NC State also falls into our 'last four in' after getting swept by the Demon Deacons."

Clemson holds an RPI of 30 going into the week, which is good for 10th best in the ACC.

The Tigers own 13 wins over current top-50 RPI teams against a No. 14 ranked strength of schedule.

Tuesday opponent UNC (34-19) is No. 16 and Thursday foe Virginia Tech (40-11) is No. 4 in the RPI.