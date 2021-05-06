Clemson takes momentum to Georgia Tech

The Tigers travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech in a three-game series this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (22-18, 15-12 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (21-18, 15-12 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; GAT – NR

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Atlanta, Ga. (Russ Chandler Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday), Regional Sports Network (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers – Andy Demetra (Friday), Roddy Jones (Friday), Nick Green (Saturday, Sunday), Bob Rathbun (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 115-111-3 (1902-2019)

• Record at Georgia Tech – Georgia Tech leads 76-45-2 (1902-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 2-2, 2.87 ERA) vs. LHP Brant Hurter (GAT - 3-4, 4.02)

• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 1-1, 3.83) vs. RHP Andy Archer (GAT - 4-4, 4.06)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (GAT)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-9 road record, beat USC Upstate 9-2 at home and has won seven games in a row.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.9 runs per game and hitting .262 with a .424 slugging percentage, .366 on-base percentage and 31 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.47 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.

GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Georgia Tech, who has a 9-12 home record, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets won one of three games against Kennesaw State. They are hitting .283 and have a 5.69 ERA and .961 fielding percentage.

• Kevin Parada is hitting .335 with five homers, two triples, 17 doubles and 25 RBIs, while Luke Bartnicki has six of the team’s 13 saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 18-1 when outhitting its opponent in 2021.

• Clemson is 11-3 when hitting two or more home runs and 11-15 when hitting less than two home runs.

• Clemson is hitting .300 with a .513 slugging percentage, .432 on-base percentage and 2.29 ERA during its current seven-game winning streak.

GRADUATES

• Eight Tiger players and two graduate managers received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies in Greenville, S.C. in May.

• The players graduated May 6.

• Matt Cooper and James Parker graduated with a degree in management. Parker graduated in three years.

• Elijah Henderson and Bryce Teodosio graduated with a degree in agribusiness.

• Sam Hall graduated with a degree in sports communication.

• Bo Majkowski graduated with a degree in parks, recreation & tourism management.

• Kier Meredith graduated with a degree in psychology.

• Connor O’Rear graduated with a degree in financial management.

• Thomas Brittle and Ben Scheinbaum, both graduate managers, received a master’s degree in athletic leadership on May 5.

• Mat Clark and Evan Estridge entered the season as Clemson graduates, while Rasesh Pandya is a graduate transfer from Wofford.