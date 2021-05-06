|
Clemson takes momentum to Georgia Tech
|Thursday, May 6, 2021, 4:36 PM-
The Tigers travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech in a three-game series this weekend.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Clemson (22-18, 15-12 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (21-18, 15-12 ACC)
• Best Ranking – CU – NR; GAT – NR
• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
• Where – Atlanta, Ga. (Russ Chandler Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday), Regional Sports Network (Saturday, Sunday)
• Video Announcers – Andy Demetra (Friday), Roddy Jones (Friday), Nick Green (Saturday, Sunday), Bob Rathbun (Saturday, Sunday)
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 115-111-3 (1902-2019)
• Record at Georgia Tech – Georgia Tech leads 76-45-2 (1902-2019)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 2-2, 2.87 ERA) vs. LHP Brant Hurter (GAT - 3-4, 4.02)
• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 1-1, 3.83) vs. RHP Andy Archer (GAT - 4-4, 4.06)
• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (GAT)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 5-9 road record, beat USC Upstate 9-2 at home and has won seven games in a row.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.9 runs per game and hitting .262 with a .424 slugging percentage, .366 on-base percentage and 31 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.47 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.
GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW
• Georgia Tech, who has a 9-12 home record, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.
• The Yellow Jackets won one of three games against Kennesaw State. They are hitting .283 and have a 5.69 ERA and .961 fielding percentage.
• Kevin Parada is hitting .335 with five homers, two triples, 17 doubles and 25 RBIs, while Luke Bartnicki has six of the team’s 13 saves.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson is 18-1 when outhitting its opponent in 2021.
• Clemson is 11-3 when hitting two or more home runs and 11-15 when hitting less than two home runs.
• Clemson is hitting .300 with a .513 slugging percentage, .432 on-base percentage and 2.29 ERA during its current seven-game winning streak.
GRADUATES
• Eight Tiger players and two graduate managers received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies in Greenville, S.C. in May.
• The players graduated May 6.
• Matt Cooper and James Parker graduated with a degree in management. Parker graduated in three years.
• Elijah Henderson and Bryce Teodosio graduated with a degree in agribusiness.
• Sam Hall graduated with a degree in sports communication.
• Bo Majkowski graduated with a degree in parks, recreation & tourism management.
• Kier Meredith graduated with a degree in psychology.
• Connor O’Rear graduated with a degree in financial management.
• Thomas Brittle and Ben Scheinbaum, both graduate managers, received a master’s degree in athletic leadership on May 5.
• Mat Clark and Evan Estridge entered the season as Clemson graduates, while Rasesh Pandya is a graduate transfer from Wofford.