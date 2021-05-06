Clemson takes momentum to Georgia Tech
by - Thursday, May 6, 2021, 4:36 PM
Davis Sharpe returned to the mound on Tuesday and has made an impact at the plate. (Clemson athletics photo)
Davis Sharpe returned to the mound on Tuesday and has made an impact at the plate. (Clemson athletics photo)

The Tigers travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech in a three-game series this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (22-18, 15-12 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (21-18, 15-12 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; GAT – NR

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Atlanta, Ga. (Russ Chandler Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday), Regional Sports Network (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers – Andy Demetra (Friday), Roddy Jones (Friday), Nick Green (Saturday, Sunday), Bob Rathbun (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 115-111-3 (1902-2019)

• Record at Georgia Tech – Georgia Tech leads 76-45-2 (1902-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 2-2, 2.87 ERA) vs. LHP Brant Hurter (GAT - 3-4, 4.02)

• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 1-1, 3.83) vs. RHP Andy Archer (GAT - 4-4, 4.06)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (GAT)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-9 road record, beat USC Upstate 9-2 at home and has won seven games in a row.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.9 runs per game and hitting .262 with a .424 slugging percentage, .366 on-base percentage and 31 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.47 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.

GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Georgia Tech, who has a 9-12 home record, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets won one of three games against Kennesaw State. They are hitting .283 and have a 5.69 ERA and .961 fielding percentage.

• Kevin Parada is hitting .335 with five homers, two triples, 17 doubles and 25 RBIs, while Luke Bartnicki has six of the team’s 13 saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 18-1 when outhitting its opponent in 2021.

• Clemson is 11-3 when hitting two or more home runs and 11-15 when hitting less than two home runs.

• Clemson is hitting .300 with a .513 slugging percentage, .432 on-base percentage and 2.29 ERA during its current seven-game winning streak.

GRADUATES

• Eight Tiger players and two graduate managers received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies in Greenville, S.C. in May.

• The players graduated May 6.

Matt Cooper and James Parker graduated with a degree in management. Parker graduated in three years.

Elijah Henderson and Bryce Teodosio graduated with a degree in agribusiness.

Sam Hall graduated with a degree in sports communication.

Bo Majkowski graduated with a degree in parks, recreation & tourism management.

Kier Meredith graduated with a degree in psychology.

Connor O’Rear graduated with a degree in financial management.

Thomas Brittle and Ben Scheinbaum, both graduate managers, received a master’s degree in athletic leadership on May 5.

Mat Clark and Evan Estridge entered the season as Clemson graduates, while Rasesh Pandya is a graduate transfer from Wofford.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
NBA star shows love to Clemson
NBA star shows love to Clemson
No. 1 Clemson knocked out on penalties by Marshall
No. 1 Clemson knocked out on penalties by Marshall
Clemson announces change in leadership of volleyball program
Clemson announces change in leadership of volleyball program
Trevor Lawrence releases Adidas X NFTs to support Jacksonville charities
Trevor Lawrence releases Adidas X NFTs to support Jacksonville charities
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest