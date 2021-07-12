Clemson infielder selected on MLB draft second day

Clemson shortstop James Parker was selected 234th overall in the eighth round of the MLB draft on Monday by the Seattle Mariners.

Parker was named second-team All-ACC this past season after hitting a team-best .324 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Anderson native hit .294 with seven RBIs over 13 games.

We’ve selected James Parker out of @ClemsonBaseball with our pick in the 8th round. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/qYu5um2Lda — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 12, 2021