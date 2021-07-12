|
Clemson infielder selected on MLB draft second day
|Monday, July 12, 2021, 4:51 PM-
Clemson shortstop James Parker was selected 234th overall in the eighth round of the MLB draft on Monday by the Seattle Mariners.
Parker was named second-team All-ACC this past season after hitting a team-best .324 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs.
In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Anderson native hit .294 with seven RBIs over 13 games.
Congrats, @james_parker15?? ????— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) July 12, 2021
The sophomore INF was drafted in the eighth round (No. 234 overall) by @Mariners!#ClemsonFamily ?? ??#MLBDraft @MLB pic.twitter.com/OTXncxqJsQ
We’ve selected James Parker out of @ClemsonBaseball with our pick in the 8th round. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/qYu5um2Lda— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 12, 2021
