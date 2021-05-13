Clemson heads to No. 10 Florida State for final road series

Clemson travels to the Sunshine State to play No. 10 Florida State in a three-game series this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (23-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. Florida State (26-18, 17-13 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; FSU – No. 10 Perfect Game

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Tallahassee, Fla. (Dick Howser Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) – Danny Graves, Mark Neely

• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Chip Baker, Shawn Davison, Trevor DeGroot

• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Chip Baker, Shawn Davison

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Florida State leads 79-69-1 (1958-19)

• Record at Florida State – Florida State leads 42-20-1 (1962-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 2-3, 3.24 ERA) vs. LHP Bryce Hubbart (FSU - 5-4, 3.46)

• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 1-1, 4.07) vs. RHP Conor Grady (FSU - 5-2, 3.56)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (FSU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-12 road record, defeated No. 16 South Carolina 7-2 at home on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .259 with a .424 slugging percentage, .366 on-base percentage and 33 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

FLORIDA STATE OVERVIEW

• Florida State, who has a 16-12 home record, is led by second-year Head Coach Mike Martin Jr.

• The Seminoles split a two-game series against Florida Gulf Coast. They are hitting .241 and have a 3.23 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Matheu Nelson is hitting .325 with 20 homers, 12 doubles and 58 RBIs, while Elijah Cabell is hitting .291 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 12-3 against ACC Atlantic Division teams in 2021.

• Clemson is 18-1 when outhitting the opponent in the 2021 season.

• Clemson is 12-2 when committing exactly one error in 2021.

TAKING ONE FOR THE TEAM

• Clemson has an on-base percentage 107 points higher than its batting average thanks in large part to its 65 hit-by-pitches in 2021.

• Clemson is averaging 1.48 hit-by-pitches per game in 2021.

• The school record for hit-by-pitches (72) and hit-by-pitches per game (1.13) were both set by the 2016 team.

• At least one Tiger has been hit-by-pitch in each of the last 12 games, including nine of those games with multiple hit-by-pitches.

• Kier Meredith (14) and Bryce Teodosio (12) are the team leaders in hit-by-pitches. Meredith’s total is tied for sixth most in Tiger history.

• Khalil Greene owns the Clemson record for hit-by-pitches in a season with 21 in 2001.