Clemson catcher selected in late rounds of MLB draft
by - Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 2:12 PM
Hackenberg played in 33 games this season after missing some early games due to injury.
Hackenberg played in 33 games this season after missing some early games due to injury.

Clemson redshirt sophomore catcher Adam Hackenberg was selected 545th overall in the 18th round of the MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

After returning from injury early in the season, Hackenberg hit .258 with three home runs and 17 RBIs over 33 games (32 starts).

The Virginia native came into the season as a career .240 hitter with five doubles, three homers and 25 RBIs.

His brother Christian played quarterback at Penn State and was a second-round NFL draft selection.

The younger Hackenberg is a fifth Tiger off of the 2021 roster to be selected who is eligible to return, joining SS James Parker (8th/Mariners), LHP Keyshawn Askew (10th/Mets), RHP Mack Anglin (13th/Nationals) and RHP Davis Sharpe (13th/Indians). Transfer portal-entry RHP Carter Raffield was also selected on Tuesday (14th/Reds).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Signee forgoes first pro baseball shot to play two sports at Clemson
Signee forgoes first pro baseball shot to play two sports at Clemson
Clemson pitcher selected on MLB draft second day
Clemson pitcher selected on MLB draft second day
Clemson RB named in ESPN superlatives for freshman class nationally
Clemson RB named in ESPN superlatives for freshman class nationally
Instate left-hander commits to Clemson
Instate left-hander commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest