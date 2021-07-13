Clemson catcher selected in late rounds of MLB draft

Clemson redshirt sophomore catcher Adam Hackenberg was selected 545th overall in the 18th round of the MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

After returning from injury early in the season, Hackenberg hit .258 with three home runs and 17 RBIs over 33 games (32 starts).

The Virginia native came into the season as a career .240 hitter with five doubles, three homers and 25 RBIs.

His brother Christian played quarterback at Penn State and was a second-round NFL draft selection.

The younger Hackenberg is a fifth Tiger off of the 2021 roster to be selected who is eligible to return, joining SS James Parker (8th/Mariners), LHP Keyshawn Askew (10th/Mets), RHP Mack Anglin (13th/Nationals) and RHP Davis Sharpe (13th/Indians). Transfer portal-entry RHP Carter Raffield was also selected on Tuesday (14th/Reds).