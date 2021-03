Clemson, BC set to conclude series Saturday in schedule change

Due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday, the Clemson vs. Boston College baseball series is now scheduled to conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The Tigers won game one of the series, 16-12, Friday night.

Clemson improved to 10-9 on the season and 4-6 in ACC action. The Eagles dropped to 12-8 and 3-7.