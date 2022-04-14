Clemson baseball heads to No. 23 Wake Forest

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers hit the road for the second weekend in a row, this time to No. 23 Wake Forest.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (20-12, 2-9 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (26-7, 9-6 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; WFU – No. 23 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball

• When – Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (4:30 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Winston-Salem, N.C. (David F. Couch Ballpark)

• Watch – ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers – Stan Cotten (Saturday, Sunday), Gregg Olson (Friday), Matt Schick (Friday), Lary Sorensen (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 140-59-1 (1901-2021)

• Record at Wake Forest – Clemson leads 53-32 (1952-18)

STARTING ROTATIONS

CLEMSON

Day # Pitcher Pos. Cl. W-L ERA

Fri TBA

Sat TBA

Sun TBA

WAKE FOREST

Day # Pitcher Pos. Cl. W-L ERA

Fri 4 Rhett Lowder RHP So. 7-1 2.30

Sat 23 Josh Hartle LHP Fr. 4-3 5.35

Sun 22 Teddy McGraw RHP So. 3-1 4.70

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 2-5 road record, defeated USC Upstate 11-2 at Greenville, S.C. on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.4 runs per game and hitting .277 with a .449 slugging percentage, .390 on-base percentage and 17 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.25 ERA, .250 opponents’ batting average and 2.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .977.

WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW

• Wake Forest, who has a 19-4 home record and is averaging 9.8 runs per game, is led by 13th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.

• The Demon Deacons beat UNC Greensboro 10-7 on the road on Tuesday. They are hitting .322 and have a 3.91 ERA and .976 fielding percentage.

• Pierce Bennett is hitting .356, Nick Kurtz is batting .354, Brendan Tinsman is hitting .350 with 12 homers and Brock Wilken has 10 homers.

QUICK HITS

• Due to the shortened season in 2020, Clemson has not played at Wake Forest since 2018, when the Tigers swept the three-game series.

• Clemson was slated to travel to Wake Forest for a three-game series the day (March 12) the 2020 season was shut down.

• Cooper Ingle (17) and Max Wagner (16) both have active on-base streaks of at least 16 games.

DILL COUNTED ON AS A FRESHMAN

• Freshman righthander Jay Dill has been one of the team’s top relievers in 2022.

• He is 0-0 with one save, a 3.60 ERA, .241 opponents’ batting average and 21 strikeouts against nine walks in 17 relief appearances in 2022.

• He is tied for the team lead in appearances.

• He is holding opponents to a .154 batting average with runners on base and .160 batting average with two outs.

• He has not allowed a stolen base in two attempts.