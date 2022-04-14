|
Clemson baseball heads to No. 23 Wake Forest
|2022 Apr 14, Thu 21:16-
The Tigers hit the road for the second weekend in a row, this time to No. 23 Wake Forest.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Clemson (20-12, 2-9 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (26-7, 9-6 ACC)
• Best Ranking – CU – NR; WFU – No. 23 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball
• When – Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (4:30 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
• Where – Winston-Salem, N.C. (David F. Couch Ballpark)
• Watch – ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday)
• Video Announcers – Stan Cotten (Saturday, Sunday), Gregg Olson (Friday), Matt Schick (Friday), Lary Sorensen (Saturday, Sunday)
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 140-59-1 (1901-2021)
• Record at Wake Forest – Clemson leads 53-32 (1952-18)
STARTING ROTATIONS
CLEMSON
Day # Pitcher Pos. Cl. W-L ERA
Fri TBA
Sat TBA
Sun TBA
WAKE FOREST
Day # Pitcher Pos. Cl. W-L ERA
Fri 4 Rhett Lowder RHP So. 7-1 2.30
Sat 23 Josh Hartle LHP Fr. 4-3 5.35
Sun 22 Teddy McGraw RHP So. 3-1 4.70
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 2-5 road record, defeated USC Upstate 11-2 at Greenville, S.C. on Tuesday night.
• The Tigers are averaging 7.4 runs per game and hitting .277 with a .449 slugging percentage, .390 on-base percentage and 17 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.25 ERA, .250 opponents’ batting average and 2.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .977.
WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW
• Wake Forest, who has a 19-4 home record and is averaging 9.8 runs per game, is led by 13th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.
• The Demon Deacons beat UNC Greensboro 10-7 on the road on Tuesday. They are hitting .322 and have a 3.91 ERA and .976 fielding percentage.
• Pierce Bennett is hitting .356, Nick Kurtz is batting .354, Brendan Tinsman is hitting .350 with 12 homers and Brock Wilken has 10 homers.
QUICK HITS
• Due to the shortened season in 2020, Clemson has not played at Wake Forest since 2018, when the Tigers swept the three-game series.
• Clemson was slated to travel to Wake Forest for a three-game series the day (March 12) the 2020 season was shut down.
• Cooper Ingle (17) and Max Wagner (16) both have active on-base streaks of at least 16 games.
DILL COUNTED ON AS A FRESHMAN
• Freshman righthander Jay Dill has been one of the team’s top relievers in 2022.
• He is 0-0 with one save, a 3.60 ERA, .241 opponents’ batting average and 21 strikeouts against nine walks in 17 relief appearances in 2022.
• He is tied for the team lead in appearances.
• He is holding opponents to a .154 batting average with runners on base and .160 batting average with two outs.
• He has not allowed a stolen base in two attempts.