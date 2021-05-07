Clemson 7-game streak snapped in opener at Georgia Tech

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The Clemson baseball teams' bats went quiet on Friday night in Atlanta, dropping the opening game of the series to Georgia Tech, 6-1. The loss snaps the Tigers seven-game winning streak as the Clemson record drops to 22-19 and 15-13 in ACC play. The teams will meet for game two Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Tiger offense produced six hits and one run. Ten of the last 11 Clemson batters were unable to reach base as the offense sputtered down the stretch against the Yellow Jackets. The defense also committed four errors in the field in the series-opening game.

Clemson's Mack Anglin started his sixth game of the season for head coach Monte Lee. The redshirt freshman picked up the loss after allowing three earned runs and walking eight Yellow Jackets. Anglin moves to 2-3 overall on the season. The Yellow Jackets’ Brant Hunter picks up the win after tossing 7.0 innings and striking out eight Tigers and allowing five hits.

Clemson took the lead in the second inning, stringing together two doubles to put the first run of the day on the scoreboard. Adam Hackenberg led the inning off with a double to right-center field and was driven in two batters later by Sharpe who got to second after hitting a Texas leaguer down the right field line. The Tigers took a 1-0 lead, but left a pair of runners stranded on base when a looking strikeout ended the rally.

Georgia Tech tied the game at one even in the following half-inning, playing small ball with a sacrifice bunt to put a runner on third and score him with an RBI groundout. The Yellow Jackets also stranded a pair of runners in the inning.

Tech took the lead in the third, scoring a run on a RBI single with two outs to take a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth.

The Yellow Jackets opened up their lead in the fourth inning, scoring four runs on two hits and a Clemson error, 6-1.

Neither team scored another run as Clemson only had one hit the rest of the game, which came in the sixth inning as the Tigers saw their winning streak come to an end.