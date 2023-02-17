Tigers homer three times, steal 11 bases to open Bakich era with win

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Home runs. Stolen bases. Aggressiveness on the bases but patience at the plate. Good starting pitching. Friday’s season opener had it all.

The Erik Bakich era began Friday with an 11-3 victory over Binghamton in front of a big-but-cold crowd at windy Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson stole 11 bases and Blake Wright homered in his first two at-bats for the Tigers, while freshman Jacob Jarrell homered for his first career hit.

The 11 stolen bases are not a program record – the Tigers stole 12 against The Citadel back in 1950. However, the Tigers stole just 32 all of last season and 34 the year before that, with a game-high of four. Clemson walked six times and struck out just twice in the victory.

Wright started things off early for the Tigers, drilling a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left-center to give Clemson a 1-0 lead after one inning.

The Tigers added another run in the second off of Binghamton starter Thomas Babalis. Benjamin Blackwell led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third for the Tigers’ first stolen base of the day. He scored on a Michael Crighton’s infield single for a 2-0 lead.

The Bearcats used two hits to scratch a run off of Ammons in the top of the third.

Wright homered to lead off the bottom of the third – almost to the same spot in left-center – for a 3-0 lead. Clemson added two more runs on a double by Chad Fairey, who lined a 2-1 pitch off the wall in left to score Cam Cannarella and Tyler Corbitt.

The Tigers added three more in the fourth. Caden Grice walked to lead off the frame, stole second and then stole third. Riley Bertram walked on a full count and promptly stole second and Wright singled through the left side to score Grice for a 6-1 lead. Wright stole second, and Bertram scored on a foul to left by Cannarella. Wright then stole third and scored when the throw went past third and down the foul line, and Clemson led 8-1 after four innings.

Ammons went five innings, giving up just the one run on three hits. He struck out nine and walked none in picking up the win. He threw 49 of his 72 pitches for strikes.

Clemson added two more in the seventh. Crighton reached on a one-out throwing error by the shortstop, and Jarrell lofted an 0-1 pitch down the line in left for a two-run homer and a 10-1 lead. It was the first homer and hit of his Clemson career.

The Bearcats added two in the eighth off reliever Nick Hoffman.

Wright walked to lead off the eighth and was forced out on a grounder by Cannarella. However, Cannarella stole second and scored on pinch-hitter Will Taylor's double past third to give the Tigers an 11-3 lead.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 2 pm, with Gabe Driscoll (BIN) facing Austin Gordon (CU). The series finale is set for Sunday at noon with Ryan Bryggman (BIN) facing off against Jay Dill (CU).