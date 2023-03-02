Bakich says rivalry series is 'two teams who don't like each other'

Erik Bakich says it’s good for college baseball when Clemson and South Carolina are battling it out, and he says it’s a good thing when the Tigers and Gamecocks don’t like each other. That hate renews this weekend when the rivalry series resumes with three games across the state.

No. 23 South Carolina (9-0) will face the Tigers (4-4) for a three-game series beginning Friday (6 p.m., ACC Network+) at Clemson. Fluor Field in Greenville will host the teams Saturday (1 p.m., SEC Network+), and the finale Sunday (1:30 p.m., SEC Network+) will be in Columbia at Founders Park.

The Tigers dominated last year's games with South Carolina in historic fashion, sweeping a three-game rivalry series for the first time since 1996.

However, the Gamecocks are off to a hot start, while the Tigers have lost four in a row after getting swept by UCF at home last weekend and losing to USC Upstate in Greenville Tuesday night. Bakich told TigerNet Tuesday night that his team is better than the way it’s playing.

“This team is better than this. And we will be better. We will be better, I can promise you that,” Bakich said. “We will be relentless in our approach to make sure we have the right guys out there, and we are playing fundamental Clemson baseball and not making the mental errors that we are making and putting a winning product on the field. That is what this team is capable of, and that is what we expect around here.”

He then said he knows what is at stake this weekend and that the rivalry is good for college baseball when both programs are playing well. They also don’t like each other, and that’s ok, too.

“This is the best rivalry in college baseball. It is a privilege to say you get to compete in that and be a part of that. We know that the stage is the biggest, and the lights are the brightest,” Bakich said. “It's Clemson and South Carolina. Two programs, two fanbases, and two teams who don't like each other. And you know what, that's a good thing. It's a good rivalry for our state and good for our state, and it's good for college baseball when both programs are good and competing to be there at the end.”

The Gamecocks haven’t faced the best competition to date, sweeping weekend series with UMass Lowell, out-scoring the River Hawks 49-5 over the three games, and Penn. The Gamecocks currently lead the SEC in home runs with 27, averaging three per game.

Bakich said the Gamecocks are a power team across the board.

“Power arms on the weekend. Power hitters. They are a power team,” he said. “They have guys with big arms that throw in the mid to upper 90s, they've got power hitting throughout their lineup, and they've taken care of business with every team they've played. There is something to be said for that. Looks like a complete team, and we will have our work cut out for us. This will be a big challenge, but we will be up for it.”