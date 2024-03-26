CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson and Coastal will not play on Tuesday due to weather.
Clemson and Coastal will not play on Tuesday due to weather.

Weather impacts Tuesday Clemson baseball, softball games
by - 2024 Mar 26 10:48

CLEMSON, S.C. - Due to forecasted inclement weather, Tuesday’s baseball game against Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and Tuesday’s softball game against Georgia State at McWhorter Stadium are canceled.

Information on tickets for Tuesday’s canceled games and potential makeup games will be provided by the Clemson University athletic department ticket office once details relative to the potential makeup games are determined.

Clemson baseball travels to Miami (Fla.) for a three-game series, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network. Clemson softball hosts Boston College for a three-game series, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Weather impacts Tuesday Clemson baseball, softball games
Weather impacts Tuesday Clemson baseball, softball games
NCAA Tournament predictions for Clemson-Arizona Sweet 16
NCAA Tournament predictions for Clemson-Arizona Sweet 16
WATCH: Clemson player interviews after Monday's practice
WATCH: Clemson player interviews after Monday's practice
Clemson infielder named ACC player of the week
Clemson infielder named ACC player of the week
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts