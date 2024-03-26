|
Weather impacts Tuesday Clemson baseball, softball games
CLEMSON, S.C. - Due to forecasted inclement weather, Tuesday’s baseball game against Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and Tuesday’s softball game against Georgia State at McWhorter Stadium are canceled.
Information on tickets for Tuesday’s canceled games and potential makeup games will be provided by the Clemson University athletic department ticket office once details relative to the potential makeup games are determined. Clemson baseball travels to Miami (Fla.) for a three-game series, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network. Clemson softball hosts Boston College for a three-game series, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
