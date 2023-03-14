Tigers rally to top Cougars

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers scored three runs in the eighth inning in their 4-3 victory over College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series and won their sixth game in a row, improved to 11-6, while the Cougars fell to 11-5. The two teams conclude the season series on March 28 at Columbia, S.C.

The Cougars took advantage of two one-out walks in the third inning to score the game’s first run, then they doubled their lead in the fourth inning on Tanner McCallister’s solo homer. The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning, when Cooper Ingle laced a run-scoring double to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Trotter Harlan’s two-out double scored a run and doubled the Cougar lead in the seventh inning.

In the eighth inning, Ingle lined another run-scoring double, then Will Taylor reached on an infield single that scored the tying run. An error on the play allowed the go-ahead run to score.

Nick Hoffmann (2-1) earned the win in relief, while Jackson Lindley pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the season. William Privette (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers open ACC play against Duke in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.