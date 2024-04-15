Tigers drop in latest baseball Top 25 rankings

Clemson baseball dropped as much as four spots in the updated polls Monday morning. The Tigers dropped two out of three on the weekend at home to NC State and went 1-3 for the week, which preceded a drop from No. 2 to No. 6 in the D1Baseball.com rankings and No. 2 to No. 4 for Baseball America. "The Tigers suffered their first losing week of the season, going just 1-3 at home. After getting upset Tuesday by S.C.-Upstate, Clemson lost the first two games of the weekend against NC State. It was the Tigers’ first ACC series loss since it was swept at Wake Forest at the end of last March. Clemson rebounded for a 7-0 win in Sunday’s finale, led by eight scoreless innings from righthander Aidan Knaak. Clemson continues its homestand this week, welcoming in Charlotte and Pittsburgh," said Baseball America. Texas A&M is the new No. 1 for both outlets with Arkansas next. Tennessee completes a Top 4 with Clemson for Baseball America, while the complete Top 6 for D1Baseball is Texas A&M, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oregon State and Clemson. Clemson remained No. 1 in the RPI with the No. 10 strength of schedule. Around the ACC, Duke (7), Florida State (8), Virginia (10), North Carolina (11), Wake Forest (12) and Virginia Tech (23) are in the Top 25 for D1Baseball, while the next-best for Baseball America are Florida State (5), Duke (6), Virginia (9), North Carolina (11), Wake Forest (14) and NC State (22). South Carolina returned to the Top 25 for each after a weekend series win at Florida (No. 19 with BA; No. 20 with D1). For ACC individual stats, Aidan Knaak (2.87; 3rd) and Ethan Darden (3.19; 5th) are in the Top 5 in ERA and Knaak is also Top 5 in opposing batting average (.201; 5th) and strikeouts (67; 4th). Darden also has top marks in wins (5; 8th), walks allowed (7; 2nd) and home runs allowed (2; 2nd). Hitting, Blake Wright is sixth in RBIs (45) and home runs (14). Jimmy Obertop is fourth in walks (38) and Will Taylor is sixth there (33). Updated Top 25 rankings Baseball America: 4 (prev. 2) D1Baseball: 6 (prev. 2)

