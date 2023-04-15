CLEMSON BASEBALL

Austin Gordon gave up no earned runs over 6.1 IP in the win to even the series with Notre Dame. (Clemson athletics photo)
Tigers bounce back to even series with Irish
by - 2023 Apr 15, Sat 18:54

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore righthander Austin Gordon pitched 6.1 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 5-1 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. On the day Clemson retired former Head Coach Jack Leggett’s #7, the Tigers evened the series 1-1 and improved to 21-16 overall and 5-9 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish fell to 18-14 overall and 8-9 in ACC play.

Gordon (1-3) earned the win by setting a career high for innings pitched while allowing only four hits, one unearned run and no walks with four strikeouts. It also tied for the longest outing by a Tiger in 2023. Notre Dame starter Jack Findlay (4-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered five runs on five hits in 2.0 innings pitched.

Will Taylor’s groundout in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Notre Dame scored an unearned run in the top of the second inning on an error. Billy Amick led off the bottom of the second inning with a line-drive homer, his fourth of the year. Later in the frame with two outs, Cam Cannarella and Cooper Ingle hit run-scoring doubles. Clemson extended its lead in the third inning on Riley Bertram’s run-scoring single.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


