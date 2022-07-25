CLEMSON RECRUITING
person_add
Jackson Cole played alongside Clemson commit Tristan Smith at Boiling Springs and looks to be teammates as Tigers in the coming years.
Jackson Cole played alongside Clemson commit Tristan Smith at Boiling Springs and looks to be teammates as Tigers in the coming years.

Upstate left-hander Jackson Cole announces Clemson commitment
by - 2022 Jul 25, Mon 17:05
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Jackson Cole - LH Pitcher
Height: 6-3   Weight: 180   Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC (Boiling Springs HS)   Class: 2023

2023 Boiling Springs (SC) left-hander Jackson Cole announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

"I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my baseball and academic career," Cole said. "I would like to thank God, my parents, family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to this point. Go Tigers!!"

He was recently named to the 17U CABA all-tournament team.

Cole earned All Region honors this past high school season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR placed on injured reserve
Former Clemson WR placed on injured reserve
Upstate left-hander announces Clemson commitment
Upstate left-hander announces Clemson commitment
Talented in-state OF commits to Clemson
Talented in-state OF commits to Clemson
Peach State DB picks up Clemson offer at All In Cookout
Peach State DB picks up Clemson offer at All In Cookout
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 109 Recruits (95 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest