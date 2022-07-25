Upstate left-hander announces Clemson commitment

Upstate left-hander Jackson Cole announces Clemson commitment

Height: 6-3 Weight: 180 Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC (Boiling Springs HS) Class: 2023 6-3180Boiling Springs, SC (Boiling Springs HS)2023

2023 Boiling Springs (SC) left-hander Jackson Cole announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

"I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my baseball and academic career," Cole said. "I would like to thank God, my parents, family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to this point. Go Tigers!!"

He was recently named to the 17U CABA all-tournament team.

Cole earned All Region honors this past high school season.

Jackson Cole (‘23 SC) showing a legit 3 pitch mix. FB working 85-87, T88, landing big CB, feel for late fading CH. Clean deliv & repeats. FB-CB-CH below @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA @PG_Coastal pic.twitter.com/29v25P3HKF — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 13, 2022

Jackson Cole (‘23 SC) operating 85-86 T87 & pounding it to BS. Holding velo thru 4, feel for mid-70s breaker as well. @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA @PG_Coastal pic.twitter.com/80nk2Vba9h — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 7, 2022

@BaseballBSHS gets a big win to advance to District Championship 7-3 over @JLMannBaseball. Jackson Cole (2023 LHP) comes in to close the game throwing a 86 MPH pitch to get the K.#PBRisThere #BeSeen @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/GXk1P4SKrc — Drew Stewart™? (@Stewie_2) May 6, 2022

I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my baseball and academic career. I would like to thank God, my parents, family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to this point. Go Tigers!! #ALLIN ?? pic.twitter.com/1Z8E9sTEJW — Jackson Cole (@jncole12) July 25, 2022

17U CABA All Tournament Team



Devils Rhodes @Devils17Black



Jackson Cole

Keillor Osbon

Thomas Powell

Nick Capello — CABA-Charleston (@cabacharleston) July 20, 2022

Congratulations to our members of the 2022 Region III-AAAAA All-Region team along with Region Player of the Year Tristan Smith! https://t.co/YoR6jrgR1N — BSHS Baseball (@BaseballBSHS) June 8, 2022