Austin Gordon pitched two scoreless innings for his season debut (Clemson athletics photo).
No. 8 Tigers tack on late runs to top Blue Hose
No. 8 Clemson broke open a close game with five runs in the seventh inning, capped by Jarren Purify’s grand slam, in its 8-2 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 4-0, while the Blue Hose fell to 4-1. The two teams conclude their season series at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C., on March 20.

The action started for the Tigers in the bottom of the first, with Cam Cannarella taking the first pitch out of the ballpark. Cannarella’s first home run of the season gave the Tigers an early lead.

Clemson right-handed starter Austin Gordon went two innings, allowing no hits against the Blue Hose. Joe Allen (1-0) came on in relief in the third inning. The Blue Hose put runners on second and third with no outs and plated two off a sacrifice fly and fielder's choice to put the pressure on the Tigers.

The Tigers brought vengeance in the bottom of the third. Presbyterian opted for a new pitcher, and Jimmy Obertop lined a fast solo shot for his first home run for the Tigers in left center field. The Tigers also put some pressure on with runners on first and second but couldn’t capitalize.

In the bottom of the fourth, Obertop helped give the Tigers the lead. A hard shot single got under the glove of the shortstop and drove in Blake Wright for the Tigers to retake the lead.

After Allen’s third-inning struggle, he dialed in. He went three innings after, allowing no hits, and kept the Tigers in check in a low-scoring affair in the middle innings. Allen picked up the win after 46 pitches, two hits and two earned.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cannarella took off for third, went over the bag and was caught stealing. He stayed down after and was looked at by the medical staff, jogging off to applause. He remained in the game.

In the seventh, Ethan Darden came on in relief for Allen, and Darden dealt on the mound, notching two strikeouts and a flyout to continue with only one hit on 26 pitches for the Tigers in two innings. The Blue Hose couldn’t get ahead of the count often against Darden, and he made light work of the Presbyterian lineup.

In the bottom of the frame, Mathes walked and stole second, and Ciufo sent a base hit into center field which put runners on the corners. With Jacob Jarrell up on a 1-0 pitch, he tried to bunt but was struck in the face on his helmet and had to be taken out of action. With Jack Crighton up to bat, he walked to bring in one run.

With the bases loaded, the freshman Purify made his first hit a home run with a grand slam to send them all home. Purify stretched the lead to six runs. Clemson’s spotted five in the seventh total. With the home run, Clemson has eight by eight different players, and three of those are grand slams.

Clemson closed the door in the ninth when Ty Olenchuk came in. He allowed a walk and a strikeout. Clemson pitched well overall, only giving up three hits in the game, and two came in the third inning, where PC plated two runs. Clemson will take on Kennesaw State in their weekend series, with their next game on Friday at 5:00 p.m. (ACCNX).


