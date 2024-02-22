No. 8 Tigers host Owls for weekend series

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 8 Clemson hosts Kennesaw State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who - Kennesaw State (2-3) vs. Clemson (4-0) • Best Ranking - KSU - NR; CU - No. 8 NCBWA • When - Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch - ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers - Faxon Childress (Saturday), Bob Mahony (Friday, Sunday), Don Munson (Friday, Sunday), Ron Smith (Saturday) • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Clemson leads 4-0 (2018-23) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 2-0 (2018-23) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday - RHP Braden Osbolt (KSU, 0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU, 1-0, 0.00) • Saturday - RHP Blake Aita (KSU, 0-0, 6.00) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU, 0-0, 2.25) • Sunday - RHP Smith Pinson (KSU, 0-1, 3.00) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU, 0-0, 15.00) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, defeated Presbyterian 8-2 at home on Tuesday. • The Tigers are averaging 10.3 runs per game and hitting .356 with a .600 slugging percentage, .494 on-base percentage and three steals. • The pitching staff has a 3.00 ERA, .160 opponents’ batting average and 2.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966. KENNESAW STATE OVERVIEW • Kennesaw State, who has a 2-2 road record and is averaging 4.6 runs per game, is led by third-year Head Coach Ryan Coe. • The Owls split midweek games against Mercer (L) and at Wofford (W). They are hitting .184 and have a 5.86 ERA and .931 fielding percentage. • Spencer Hanson is hitting .333, Donovan Cash is batting .308 and Tanner Franklin has the team's lone save. QUICK HITS • Clemson and North Carolina are tied for the eighth-most all-time Division I wins with 2,999 each. • Every Tiger starter in the batting order in each of the four games has reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch. • No Tiger has pitched more than one game and 12 Tigers have started a game in the batting order. ATTENDANCE • Clemson is averaging 4,969 fans per home date (4), the ninth-highest figure in the nation and first in the ACC (through games of Feb. 20). • Entering 2024, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average attendance for 30 straight seasons. GRAND MOMENTS • Clemson has hit three grand slams in four games in 2024. • Clemson hit six grand slams in 2023. • The Tiger record for grand slams in a season is eight, set in 2010. • In the season opener against Xavier on Feb. 16, Clemson hit two grand slams (Alden Mathes, Nolan Nawrocki) to tie the school record. • It was the third time Clemson hit two grand slams in a game, as it did so on March 3, 1991 (Louisiana) and March 7, 2010 (South Carolina). • Jarren Purify hit a grand slam in Clemson's 8-3 win against Presbyterian on Feb. 20 for his first career hit.