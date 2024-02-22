CLEMSON BASEBALL

Aidan Knaak returns to his Sunday role after his debut last weekend.
No. 8 Tigers host Owls for weekend series
by - 2024 Feb 22 17:03

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 8 Clemson hosts Kennesaw State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Kennesaw State (2-3) vs. Clemson (4-0)

• Best Ranking - KSU - NR; CU - No. 8 NCBWA

• When - Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Faxon Childress (Saturday), Bob Mahony (Friday, Sunday), Don Munson (Friday, Sunday), Ron Smith (Saturday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 4-0 (2018-23)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 2-0 (2018-23)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Braden Osbolt (KSU, 0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU, 1-0, 0.00)

• Saturday - RHP Blake Aita (KSU, 0-0, 6.00) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU, 0-0, 2.25)

• Sunday - RHP Smith Pinson (KSU, 0-1, 3.00) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU, 0-0, 15.00)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-0 home record, defeated Presbyterian 8-2 at home on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 10.3 runs per game and hitting .356 with a .600 slugging percentage, .494 on-base percentage and three steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.00 ERA, .160 opponents’ batting average and 2.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966.

KENNESAW STATE OVERVIEW

• Kennesaw State, who has a 2-2 road record and is averaging 4.6 runs per game, is led by third-year Head Coach Ryan Coe.

• The Owls split midweek games against Mercer (L) and at Wofford (W). They are hitting .184 and have a 5.86 ERA and .931 fielding percentage.

• Spencer Hanson is hitting .333, Donovan Cash is batting .308 and Tanner Franklin has the team's lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson and North Carolina are tied for the eighth-most all-time Division I wins with 2,999 each.

• Every Tiger starter in the batting order in each of the four games has reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch.

• No Tiger has pitched more than one game and 12 Tigers have started a game in the batting order.

ATTENDANCE

• Clemson is averaging 4,969 fans per home date (4), the ninth-highest figure in the nation and first in the ACC (through games of Feb. 20).

• Entering 2024, Clemson had a top-20 national figure in average attendance for 30 straight seasons.

GRAND MOMENTS

• Clemson has hit three grand slams in four games in 2024.

• Clemson hit six grand slams in 2023.

• The Tiger record for grand slams in a season is eight, set in 2010.

• In the season opener against Xavier on Feb. 16, Clemson hit two grand slams (Alden Mathes, Nolan Nawrocki) to tie the school record.

• It was the third time Clemson hit two grand slams in a game, as it did so on March 3, 1991 (Louisiana) and March 7, 2010 (South Carolina).

Jarren Purify hit a grand slam in Clemson's 8-3 win against Presbyterian on Feb. 20 for his first career hit.

