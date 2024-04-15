No. 4 Clemson hosts 49ers

The No. 4 Tigers host Charlotte on Tuesday for Military Appreciation Day in the first of two meetings between the two teams in 2024. GAME SETUP • Who – Charlotte (16-20) vs. Clemson (29-6) • Best Ranking – CHA – NR; CU – No. 4 Baseball America • When – Tuesday (5 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Ron Smith, Pete Yanity • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 14-4 (1985-23) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 10-3 (1985-23) STARTING PITCHERS • RHP Miles Langhorne (CHA: 1-2, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU: 4-1, 3.86) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 19-4 home record, won one of three games at home against NC State last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .285 with a .493 slugging percentage, .404 on-base percentage and 35 steals. • The pitching staff has a 3.89 ERA, .229 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966. CHARLOTTE OVERVIEW • Charlotte, which has a 4-8 road record and is averaging 5.9 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Robert Woodard. • The 49ers won one of three games at East Carolina last weekend. They are hitting .249 and have a 6.36 ERA and .971 fielding percentage. • Thad Ector is hitting .303, Juan Correa has a team-high 10 homers and 24 RBIs and Tony Rossi has a team-high four saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson and Charlotte conclude the season series at Truist Field in Charlotte on May 7. • Charlotte Associate Head Coach Toby Bicknell was Clemson’s volunteer assistant coach in 2007 and 2008. • In the three-game series against NC State last weekend, Clemson had a 2.00 ERA and .190 opponents’ batting average. OBERTOP PROVIDING LEADERSHIP • Senior catcher and infielder Jimmy Obertop transferred to Clemson from Michigan and has become one of the team’s best leaders. • He is hitting .283 with nine homers, four doubles, 24 RBIs, 35 runs, 38 walks and a .471 on-base percentage in 33 games in 2024. • He has made 25 starts at catcher, six starts at first base and two starts as the designated hitter. • He is hitting .339 with runners on base and .324 with runners in scoring position. • He is riding a 23-game on-base streak. • He has thrown out eight of 24 basestealers.