CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson looks to get back to its midweek success in hosting Charlotte.
Clemson looks to get back to its midweek success in hosting Charlotte.

No. 4 Clemson hosts 49ers
by - 2024 Apr 15 17:15

The No. 4 Tigers host Charlotte on Tuesday for Military Appreciation Day in the first of two meetings between the two teams in 2024.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Charlotte (16-20) vs. Clemson (29-6)

• Best Ranking – CHA – NR; CU – No. 4 Baseball America

• When – Tuesday (5 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Ron Smith, Pete Yanity

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 14-4 (1985-23)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 10-3 (1985-23)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Miles Langhorne (CHA: 1-2, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU: 4-1, 3.86)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 19-4 home record, won one of three games at home against NC State last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .285 with a .493 slugging percentage, .404 on-base percentage and 35 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.89 ERA, .229 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966.

CHARLOTTE OVERVIEW

• Charlotte, which has a 4-8 road record and is averaging 5.9 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Robert Woodard.

• The 49ers won one of three games at East Carolina last weekend. They are hitting .249 and have a 6.36 ERA and .971 fielding percentage.

• Thad Ector is hitting .303, Juan Correa has a team-high 10 homers and 24 RBIs and Tony Rossi has a team-high four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson and Charlotte conclude the season series at Truist Field in Charlotte on May 7.

• Charlotte Associate Head Coach Toby Bicknell was Clemson’s volunteer assistant coach in 2007 and 2008.

• In the three-game series against NC State last weekend, Clemson had a 2.00 ERA and .190 opponents’ batting average.

OBERTOP PROVIDING LEADERSHIP

• Senior catcher and infielder Jimmy Obertop transferred to Clemson from Michigan and has become one of the team’s best leaders.

• He is hitting .283 with nine homers, four doubles, 24 RBIs, 35 runs, 38 walks and a .471 on-base percentage in 33 games in 2024.

• He has made 25 starts at catcher, six starts at first base and two starts as the designated hitter.

• He is hitting .339 with runners on base and .324 with runners in scoring position.

• He is riding a 23-game on-base streak.

• He has thrown out eight of 24 basestealers.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
No. 4 Clemson hosts 49ers
No. 4 Clemson hosts 49ers
Clemson standout freshman earns ACC pitcher of the week again
Clemson standout freshman earns ACC pitcher of the week again
247Sports projects Clemson defense ranking, postseason destination
247Sports projects Clemson defense ranking, postseason destination
Tigers drop in latest baseball Top 25 rankings
Tigers drop in latest baseball Top 25 rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts