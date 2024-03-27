CLEMSON BASEBALL

Ethan Darden returns to a starting role after serving as a weekend series opening starter last year.
No. 2 Tigers take on Hurricanes
by - 2024 Mar 27 13:18

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 2 Clemson plays a three-game series at Miami (Fla.) from Thursday to Saturday.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Clemson (22-2, 5-1 ACC) vs. Miami (Fla.) (14-10, 5-4 ACC)

• Best Ranking - CU - No. 2 Baseball America, Perfect Game; MIA - NR

• When - Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Coral Gables, Fla. (Mark Light Field)

• Watch - ACC Network (Thursday), ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday)

• Video Announcers (Thursday) - Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

• Video Announcers (Friday) - Wicho Hernandez, Joe Zagacki

• Video Announcers (Saturday) - Andrew Lane, Joe Zagacki

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Miami leads 45-32-1 (1977-23)

• Record at Miami - Miami leads 22-10-1 (1977-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday - RHP Matthew Marchal (CU: 4-0, 3.55 ERA) vs. RHP Gage Ziehl (MIA: 1-2, 5.35)

• Friday - LHP Ethan Darden (CU: 4-0, 5.09) vs. LHP Rafe Schlesinger (MIA: 2-1, 4.19)

• Saturday - RHP Aidan Knaak (CU: 1-0, 4.60) vs. LHP Herick Hernandez (MIA: 2-2, 5.70)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 2-1 road record, swept No. 7 Florida State in three games at home last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.8 runs per game and hitting .303 with a .535 slugging percentage, .429 on-base percentage and 28 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.29 ERA, .238 opponents’ batting average and 2.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

MIAMI OVERVIEW

• Miami, which has a 12-7 home record and is averaging 8.6 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach J.D. Arteaga.

• The Hurricanes defeated FIU 14-7 on the road on Tuesday. They are hitting .306 and have a 5.75 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Jason Torres is hitting .444 with eight homers, Daniel Cuvet is batting .406 with nine homers and 31 RBIs and Nick Robert has two saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson's 22-2 start is its best in its first 24 games since 2002, when it started 23-1. That team also started 26-1.

• Clemson has won seven games in a row.

• Clemson has won 13 regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023 and nine ACC regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023.

COMEBACK WINS AGAINST SEMINOLES

• Tiger fans experienced one of the most memorable series in program history when Clemson swept No. 7 Florida State at home on March 23,24.

• Clemson rallied from deficits of four runs (1st inning), seven runs (9th inning) and nine runs (6th inning) in the games, respectively.

• The Tigers ended the games on runs of 15-1, 8-0 and 12-1, respectively, against Florida State, who entered the series with a 19-0 record.

• Therefore, in those three games, Florida State combined for leads of 23-3, but Clemson finished the games on a combined run of 35-2.

• In the first game, Florida State scored four runs in the first inning, but the Tigers scored in five of the seven innings to win 15-5.

• In the second game, Florida State led 8-1 entering the ninth inning, but 11 of the 12 Tigers reached base and Clemson won 9-8.

Jacob Hinderleider, who hit a three-run homer earlier in the ninth, hit a walkoff single after Blake Wright hit a game-tying grand slam.

• In the third game, Florida State led 11-2 until the Tigers scored five runs in the sixth and six runs in the seventh to take the lead.

• Wright hit another grand slam in the seventh inning to give Clemson the lead for good.

• Clemson hit .346 with 38 runs, four doubles, seven homers, 23 walks, five hit-by-pitches and a .485 on-base percentage in the series.

• Wright totaled three homers and 12 RBIs in the series.

• It marked Clemson's first series sweep of the Seminoles since 2015 and its first home sweep of the Seminoles since 2010.

