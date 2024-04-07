No. 2 Tigers rebound in extras from giving up big lead to complete sweep

NOTRE DAME, IND. - No. 2 Clemson scored two runs on a two-out error in the 11th inning to defeat Notre Dame 13-12 at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their sixth game in a row, improved to 28-3 overall and 10-2 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish dropped to 14-15 overall and 2-13 in ACC play. Clemson scored the game’s first six runs in the top of the fourth inning. A two-out error allowed the first run to score, then Nolan Nawrocki lined a two-run double. Two batters later, Jacob Jarrell belted a three-run homer, his first of the year. Notre Dame responded with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Jacob Hinderleider, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double, hit another double, this time scoring two runs. Three batters later, Jarren Purify hit a sacrifice fly. Jimmy Obertop belted a solo homer, his seventh of the season, in the sixth inning. Jarrell added a run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning to give Clemson an 11-1 lead. Notre Dame kept the game alive with an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Fighting Irish added four runs in the eighth inning and Estevan Moreno hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning. Notre Dame tied the score 11-11 later in the frame when Jack Penney scored from second base on a passed ball with two outs. In the 11th inning, Jack Crighton hit a two-out grounder to the shortstop. The throw to first base was errant, allowing both baserunners to score. Rocco Reid (2-0) earned the win. Tiger starter Aidan Knaak did not allow a hit until the seventh inning. He tied his career high for innings pitched (7.0) and gave up just two hits, two unearned runs and no walks with nine strikeouts in throwing only 81 pitches (64 strikes). David Lally Jr. (0-1) suffered the loss. The Tigers return home to host USC Upstate on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Needed all 13 against the Fighting Irish to finish off the sweep. 🧹



🎥 Clemson vs. Notre Dame Highlights ➡️ 4/7/24 pic.twitter.com/reFOwmr2an — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 7, 2024