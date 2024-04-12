No. 2 Tigers host Wolfpack for weekend series

Neither team announced full weekend starting pitchers as of Friday. No. 2 Clemson hosts NC State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – NC State (18-12, 8-7 ACC) vs. Clemson (28-4, 10-2 ACC) • Best Ranking – NCS – NR; CU – No. 2 • When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (8 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network (Saturday) • Video Announcers (Friday) – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith • Video Announcers (Saturday) – Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez • Video Announcers (Sunday) – Ron Smith, Pete Yanity • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON FRIDAY STARTERS Starting Pitchers – RHP Sam Highfill (NCS) vs. RHP Matthew Marchal (CU) SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 124-90-1 (1921-2023) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 60-32-1 (1921-2022) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has an 18-2 home record, lost at home against USC Upstate by a score of 9-5 on Tuesday night. • The Tigers are averaging 8.2 runs per game and hitting .289 with a .507 slugging percentage, .408 on-base percentage and 34 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.07 ERA, .232 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969. NC STATE OVERVIEW • NC State, which has a 2-8 road record and is averaging 7.7 runs per game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent. • The Wolfpack lost at UNCW 5-4 on Tuesday. They are hitting .288 and have a 6.73 ERA and .969 fielding percentage. • Garrett Pennington is hitting .374 with 10 homers, Alec Makarewicz is batting .350 with 13 homers and Jacob Dudan has three saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson, which hosted Florida State in March, is the only ACC team that has played less than two home conference series in 2024. • Clemson’s bullpen has an 18-2 record, nine saves, a 4.53 ERA, .221 opponents’ batting average and 150 strikeouts in 139.0 innings pitched. • Clemson pitchers are holding opponents to a .190 batting average with two outs, including 13-for-110 (.118) in the last 12 games. SERIES WIN STREAK • Clemson has won all eight weekend series in 2024 and has a current streak of 15 regular-season weekend series wins in a row dating to 2023. • It is Clemson’s longest such streak since winning 15 regular-season weekend series in a row from 2001 (5) to 2002 (10). • Six of the 15 series wins were ACC road series. • Eight of the 15 series wins were three-game sweeps, one was a two-game sweep of South Carolina (2024) and the other six were won 2-1. • In the 14 three-game series, Clemson is 14-0 in the series finales. • In the six series that Clemson won 2-1, five of the Tigers’ losses in the series were in series openers. • The last series loss for the Tigers came against No. 2 Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from March 30 to April 1, 2023. • The Tiger record for the longest regular-season weekend series winning streak is 20, set from 1993 (1) to 1994 (11) to 1995 (8). • Clemson won its last seven ACC regular-season series in 2023 and has won all four in 2024. It has an active streak of 11 in a row. • It is Clemson’s longest such streak since winning 15 ACC regular-season series in a row from 1993 (1) to 1994 (8) to 1995 (6). • Six of the ACC regular-season series wins were three-game sweeps and the other five were won 2-1. Clemson is 28-5 in the last 11 ACC series. • Clemson lost its first game of the first series during the streak, meaning it is 28-4 in its last 32 ACC regular-season games. • Clemson also went 4-0 in the 2023 ACC Tournament. Therefore, Clemson is 32-4 in its last 36 games against ACC teams. • Clemson began playing three-game ACC weekend series in 1990.