No. 2 Tigers host Wolfpack for weekend series
Neither team announced full weekend starting pitchers as of Friday.

No. 2 Clemson hosts NC State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – NC State (18-12, 8-7 ACC) vs. Clemson (28-4, 10-2 ACC)

• Best Ranking – NCS – NR; CU – No. 2

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (8 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network (Saturday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Ron Smith, Pete Yanity

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

FRIDAY STARTERS

Starting Pitchers – RHP Sam Highfill (NCS) vs. RHP Matthew Marchal (CU)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 124-90-1 (1921-2023)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 60-32-1 (1921-2022)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has an 18-2 home record, lost at home against USC Upstate by a score of 9-5 on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.2 runs per game and hitting .289 with a .507 slugging percentage, .408 on-base percentage and 34 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.07 ERA, .232 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.

NC STATE OVERVIEW

• NC State, which has a 2-8 road record and is averaging 7.7 runs per game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.

• The Wolfpack lost at UNCW 5-4 on Tuesday. They are hitting .288 and have a 6.73 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Garrett Pennington is hitting .374 with 10 homers, Alec Makarewicz is batting .350 with 13 homers and Jacob Dudan has three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson, which hosted Florida State in March, is the only ACC team that has played less than two home conference series in 2024.

• Clemson’s bullpen has an 18-2 record, nine saves, a 4.53 ERA, .221 opponents’ batting average and 150 strikeouts in 139.0 innings pitched.

• Clemson pitchers are holding opponents to a .190 batting average with two outs, including 13-for-110 (.118) in the last 12 games.

SERIES WIN STREAK

• Clemson has won all eight weekend series in 2024 and has a current streak of 15 regular-season weekend series wins in a row dating to 2023.

• It is Clemson’s longest such streak since winning 15 regular-season weekend series in a row from 2001 (5) to 2002 (10).

• Six of the 15 series wins were ACC road series.

• Eight of the 15 series wins were three-game sweeps, one was a two-game sweep of South Carolina (2024) and the other six were won 2-1.

• In the 14 three-game series, Clemson is 14-0 in the series finales.

• In the six series that Clemson won 2-1, five of the Tigers’ losses in the series were in series openers.

• The last series loss for the Tigers came against No. 2 Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from March 30 to April 1, 2023.

• The Tiger record for the longest regular-season weekend series winning streak is 20, set from 1993 (1) to 1994 (11) to 1995 (8).

• Clemson won its last seven ACC regular-season series in 2023 and has won all four in 2024. It has an active streak of 11 in a row.

• It is Clemson’s longest such streak since winning 15 ACC regular-season series in a row from 1993 (1) to 1994 (8) to 1995 (6).

• Six of the ACC regular-season series wins were three-game sweeps and the other five were won 2-1. Clemson is 28-5 in the last 11 ACC series.

• Clemson lost its first game of the first series during the streak, meaning it is 28-4 in its last 32 ACC regular-season games.

• Clemson also went 4-0 in the 2023 ACC Tournament. Therefore, Clemson is 32-4 in its last 36 games against ACC teams.

• Clemson began playing three-game ACC weekend series in 1990.

