No. 2 Tigers head to Notre Dame

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Clemson (25-3, 7-2 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (14-12, 2-10 ACC)

• Best Ranking - CU - No. 2; UND - NR

• When - Friday (4:30 p.m.), Saturday (5:30 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Notre Dame, Ind. (Frank Eck Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra (Friday, Sunday), ESPN2 (Saturday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) - Jacob Irons, Andrew McGuiness

• Video Announcers (Saturday) - Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

• Video Announcers (Sunday) - Jacob Irons, Cesar Sanchez

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 15-14 (1994-23)

• Record at Notre Dame - 6-6 (2014-22)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Matthew Marchal (CU: 4-0, 3.24 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Bedford (UND: 1-4, 5.00)

• Saturday - LHP Ethan Darden (CU: 4-0, 5.23) vs. RHP Jack Radel (UND: 2-0, 2.96)

• Sunday - RHP Aidan Knaak (CU: 2-0, 3.76) vs. RHP Rory Fox (UND: 1-0, 5.48)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 4-2 road record, defeated USC Upstate 11-1 in seven innings at Greenville, S.C. on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .294 with a .507 slugging percentage, .417 on-base percentage and 31 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.49 ERA, .231 opponents’ batting average and 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

• Notre Dame, which has a 4-1 home record and is averaging 7.8 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Shawn Stiffler.

• The Fighting Irish were swept at NC State last weekend. They are hitting .276 and have a 6.70 ERA and .985 fielding percentage.

• TJ Williams is hitting .407 with five homers and 21 RBIs, David Glancy has nine homers and 31 RBIs and Nate Hardman has three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has won 14 regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023 and 10 ACC regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023.

• Clemson's 25-3 record is its best through 28 games since 2002, when it started 26-2. That team was also 27-2 before losing its 30th game.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 16-1 record, seven saves, a 4.00 ERA, .209 opponents' batting average and 135 strikeouts in 126.0 innings pitched.

HINDERLEIDER MAKING A MOVE

• Jacob Hinderleider transferred to Clemson for his final season in 2024 and has made a successful transition.

• Not only is he one of the team's top hitters, he has become Clemson's predominant first baseman after never having played there before 2024.

• He is hitting .319 with six homers, a triple, five doubles, 29 RBIs, 15 runs, a .420 on-base percentage and six steals in 27 games.

• He has made 26 starts, 19 at first base, four at third base and three at shortstop.

• He is hitting .419 with two outs.

• He has 11 multiple-hit games and 11 multiple-RBI games.

• He is hitting .361 with three homers, two doubles and 12 RBIs in nine ACC regular-season games.