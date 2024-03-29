Former Clemson standout passes away

CLEMSON BASEBALL

Former Clemson standout Reed Rohlman passes away

by - 2024 Mar 29 10:32

CORAL GABLES, FLA. – Former Tiger baseball player Reed Rohlman, a two-time All-American, passed away in Florida on Wednesday. The Clemson outfielder, who lettered from 2015-17 and played under Head Coaches Jack Leggett and Monte Lee, was 29.

Rohlman, a native of Moore, S.C. who graduated from James F. Byrnes High School, was a career .329 hitter with a .410 on-base percentage in 187 games in his Tiger career. He also had 59 doubles, 11 homers, 135 RBIs and 127 runs. He was a two-time All-ACC selection as well.

After redshirting in 2014, he became only the second Tiger freshman in history to earn All-America honors in 2015, when he hit .356 with 58 RBIs and was third in the ACC in batting average. After helping the 2016 team to the ACC championship, he earned second-team All-America honors in 2017, when he hit .361.

On May 12, 2017, Rohlman graduated from Clemson with a degree in parks, recreation & tourism management.

Rohlman was drafted in the 35th round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals and played three seasons (2017-19) in the organization.

