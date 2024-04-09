Decision on Clemson-South Carolina baseball finale made

Rain previously postponed the Friday starter in Founders Park before the series resumed with a Clemson win at Columbia's Segra Park and then another Tiger win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium that early March weekend to take the series.

Clemson released the following statement on the game:

"Clemson's contest at South Carolina that was postponed due to rain on March 1 will not be made up. A mutual date was unattainable based on remaining competition & academic schedules.

"Fans who purchased tickets to the game can email gctix@mailbox.sc.edu for more information."