CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson will not travel back to Columbia for a series finale. The regular season tally will remain 2-0 to the Tigers.
Decision on Clemson-South Carolina baseball finale made
by - 2024 Apr 9 11:09

Clemson baseball will not conclude its rivalry series with South Carolina with a third game.

Rain previously postponed the Friday starter in Founders Park before the series resumed with a Clemson win at Columbia's Segra Park and then another Tiger win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium that early March weekend to take the series.

Clemson released the following statement on the game:

"Clemson's contest at South Carolina that was postponed due to rain on March 1 will not be made up. A mutual date was unattainable based on remaining competition & academic schedules.

"Fans who purchased tickets to the game can email gctix@mailbox.sc.edu for more information."

