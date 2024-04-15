Clemson standout freshman earns ACC pitcher of the week again

Clemson standout freshman Aidan Knaak earns ACC pitcher of the week again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan Knaak reclaimed the conference’s Pitcher of the Week honor. Knaak worked a career-high 8.0 innings against NC State on Sunday, leading Clemson to a 7-0 victory. The freshman faced just two batters over the minimum, allowing two singles and a walk, while striking out 10 to earn the victory. The Fort Myers, Florida, native retired the first 14 hitters of the game and needed just 97 pitches, 71 of which were strikes, to complete eight frames. Knaak becomes just the second student-athlete to win ACC Pitcher of the Week on multiple occasions this season, joining Wake Forest’s Chase Burns, who has claimed the honor on three occasions. It marked the second week in a row Knaak earned ACC weekly honors. He became the first Tiger pitcher to earn ACC weekly honors twice in one year since 2016 (Pat Krall) and the first Tiger pitcher to earn ACC weekly honors in back-to-back weeks since 2005 (Josh Cribb). It was the longest outing of his career and tied his career high for strikeouts. He retired the first 14 batters of the game before surrendering an infield single in the fifth inning. He also did not allow a baserunner past second base and allowed only one past first base. On the season, he is 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA, .201 opponents’ batting average and 67 strikeouts against 15 walks in 53.1 innings pitched over nine starts. The ACC Baseball Player and Pitcher of the Week are selected by a 17-member voting panel composed of media members and announced on Mondays during the regular season.