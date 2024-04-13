Clemson MLB star out for season

The Atlanta Braves announced on Saturday that former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the 2024 season after surgery to repair his UCL in his right elbow.

An MRI last Saturday revealed damage to his UCL.

“[Strider] is so dedicated to his craft,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said recently. “He loves everything about this. He does everything right from being a great teammate to just all the dedication. I really hate this for him because he enjoys it so much.”

Strider made the All-Rookie Team in 2022 and the All-Star team in 2023 as a first-team All-MLB selection.

He led MLB in strikeouts (281) and wins (20) last season. Over the last two seasons, he has an MLB-best 482 strikeouts.

Strider ascended to the Major Leagues quickly after a No. 126 overall selection in 2020, making his debut late in the 2021 campaign.

He holds a career 1.07 WHIP with a 32-10 record and 3.47 ERA.