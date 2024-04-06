Clemson MLB star injury news revealed

CLEMSON BASEBALL

Spencer Strider was one of two Clemson MLB pros to play early this season, but he could be sidelined until late spring or summer 2025 with an elbow injury. (Photo: Brett Davis / USATODAY)
Clemson MLB star Spencer Strider injury news revealed
Atlanta Braves right-hander and former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider left a start this week with an elbow injury and he didn't receive good news with a Saturday look at the elbow.

The Braves announced the following: "Spencer Strider today underwent an MRI that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He will be further evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX, at a date yet to be determined."

The Braves.com article speculated that that could mean a second Tommy John surgery for the elbow, a first since the same surgery before his final campaign at Clemson.

Spencer Strider is staring at the realistic possibility of undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time in five years.

“You hate it for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I feel really bad for him. He’s the kid that does everything right and loves to compete.”

Strider made the All-Rookie Team in 2022 and the All-Star team in 2023 as a first-team All-MLB selection.

He led MLB in strikeouts (281) and wins (20) last season.

Strider ascended to the Major Leagues quickly after a No. 126 overall selection in 2020, making his debut late in the 2021 campaign.

He holds a career 1.07 WHIP with a 32-10 record and 3.47 ERA.

The Braves.com report speculates that a Tommy John surgery soon could still mean missing the first few months of the 2025 season.

