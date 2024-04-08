Clemson baseball in the updated Top 25, ACC stats leaders

TigerNet Staff by

The top three remained the same in two of the more highly-regarded college baseball polls on Monday. That means Clemson (28-3) stayed No. 2 behind Arkansas and ahead of Texas A&M. "Clemson extended its winning streak to six games with a perfect week, including a sweep at Notre Dame. But it wasn’t easy," said Baseball America. "The Tigers needed a late comeback in Friday’s opener, won a one-run game Saturday and then completed the sweep with an extra-innings win Sunday. First baseman Jacob Hinderleider led the way, going 7-for-14 with three doubles and a home run on the weekend. Clemson will look to stay hot this week as it returns home for four games." Duke is next up from the ACC, at No. 6, with another team that Clemson beat in a series already next with Florida State (7), then Virginia (9), UNC (14), Wake Forest (18) and Virginia Tech (20). South Carolina is holding on to the No. 25 spot after going 1-3 last week. D1Baseball also has Duke (7) and Florida State (10) in the Top 10, with Virginia (11), UNC (13), Wake Forest (14) and Virginia Tech (16). South Carolina dropped out there. Clemson leads the nation in RPI and holds the No. 7-best strength of schedule. Among ACC leaders, Clemson is fourth in homers (57) and seventh in runs (258) with the fourth-most walks (186) against the sixth-most strikeouts (253). Pitching, the Tigers are third in ERA (3.91) with the fourth-most strikeouts (305) against the fifth-least walks (120). Individually, Blake Wright is fourth in RBIs (44), fifth in home runs (13) and fifth in runs scored (40); Jimmy Obertop is fourth in walks (34); Will Taylor is fifth in walks (31). Aidan Knaak is up to fifth in strikeouts (57) and sixth in ERA (3.38) and opposing batting average (.218); Ethan Darden is sixth in wins (5); Austin Gordon is sixth in saves (4). Clemson hosts USC Upstate next on Tuesday (6 p.m./ACCNX) and then NC State on the weekend, starting Friday at 7 p.m. NC State was swept at Louisville last week, with a run-rule defeat in the opener (11-1) and two losses by a run each to close out the series. Clemson in the polls Baseball America: 2 D1Baseball: 2

