Clemson star goes in MLB draft Sunday

Clemson star Max Wagner goes in MLB draft Sunday

Clemson third baseman Max Wagner was selected with the 42nd overall pick in the MLB draft second round by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Wagner is the reigning ACC player of the year after making a huge jump as a redshirt sophomore.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native hit .369 with a .852 slugging percentage, 27 home runs and 76 RBIs last season.

Wagner tied the Clemson single-season home run record, previously held solely by Khalil Greene. Wagner also finished atop the ACC in home runs with NC State’s Tommy White and tied for third nationally (Texas’ Ivan Melendez led with 32 homers).

His slugging percentage paced the ACC and ranked second only to Melendez nationally (.863).

There's a slot value projected of $1.86 million for the pick according to MLB.com.

He was rated the No. 66 overall prospect by MLB.com prior to the draft: "Teams still aren't quite sure what to make of Wagner because the sophomore-eligible has little track record, though he did perform well with wood bats in the Northwoods League last summer. He has at least plus raw power, though he does create it more with strength than bat speed, and even while struggling in 2021 he showed the ability to work counts and draw walks. He has made adjustments to his right-handed stroke and approach that have allowed him to make more consistent contact this spring and he's no longer helpless against sliders.

"Wagner is a capable defender at third base with good body control, decent range and solid arm strength. He needs to improve his consistency at the hot corner because the game speeds up on him at times. He's a fringy runner but not a liability on the bases."

MAX WAGNER WITH A GRAND SLAM!!!!!!!!!! ????@mdwagz9 hits his second home run of the game and his 15th of the year!!!!!! TIGERS TAKE THE LEAD!!!!!



?? 388 ft

?? 101 mph



B8 || FSU 4, CU 6



?? https://t.co/Xca93JQswL pic.twitter.com/xlXfxNVdAS — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 23, 2022

With the 42nd overall pick, the @Orioles select @ClemsonBaseball third baseman Max Wagner, No. 66 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2odY pic.twitter.com/6T88dTyTG5 — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

I've likened Max Wagner to Ty France a bit in how he operates at the plate. Had a mammoth year at Clemson. If you believe in that production moving forward, this is a steal at 42. Good get #Orioles. — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) July 18, 2022