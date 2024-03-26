CLEMSON BASEBALL

Blake Wright is the national player of the week for the NCBWA, D1Baseball and Perfect Game after hitting six home runs.

Blake Wright named national player of the week by multiple outlets
DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Week awards on Tuesday and Clemson senior infielder Blake Wright was named National Hitter of the Week.

Wright put together one of the best weeks in Clemson history, going 13-for-22 (.591) at the plate with six home runs, 21 RBI, 10 runs, a 1.409 slugging percentage, two walks and a .625 on-base percentage. Wright’s six home runs, 10 hits, and 21 RBI were all the best in the nation throughout the week. His 21 RBI throughout the week are the most by any Division I player in a single week this season.

Wright helped the Tigers go a perfect 5-0 on the week, including a sweep of No. 7 Florida State. The senior from Belleair, Florida, tallied at least one hit, one run scored, and three RBI in each of Clemson’s five games on the week. In Clemson’s win over Presbyterian on Wednesday, Wright matched the Clemson single-game record by launching three home runs. In three games against nationally-ranked Florida State, the infielder hit three home runs, including a pair of late-inning grand slams, and plated 12 runs, helping the Tigers overcome deficits of seven and nine runs, respectively, in the final two games of the series.

Wright also earned player of the week honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game nationally and the conference as well.

