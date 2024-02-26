ACC, WhistleStop announce agreement

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has reached an agreement with WhistleStop to implement its softball and baseball timing solution across the conference. The implementation – baseball in 2024 and softball in 2025 – aligns with when the visible clocks become mandatory for baseball per NCAA rules and approval of a vote by the league’s softball coaches for implementation beginning in 2025. “The integration of WhistleStop will be a terrific addition to our games,” said Jessica Rippey, Senior Associate Commissioner - Championships and SWA. “We appreciate the partnership with WhistleStop as their technology is a significant positive for student-athletes, coaches, umpires and fans.” Raleigh, North Carolina-based WhistleStop Diamond (WS Diamond) provides a standardized solution for pitch clock administration and enforcement. Umpires will no longer have to take their focus off the pitcher and batter’s box. WS Diamond consists of small waist packs that sync to each other and interface with popular pitch clock/scoreboard systems. The synchronized nature of the system will alert the plate umpire with powerful vibrations at 10 and 20 seconds to allow them to enforce the timing rule consistently. The system can be used with or without dedicated timing personnel, allowing schools to scale as budget allows and reduce costs. "The ACC continues to provide the best technology possible for its student-athletes. This is very necessary for the new pitch clock rule in softball and baseball and the ACC is ready. WhistleStop is thrilled to provide this timing solution to the ACC for softball and baseball," said Keith Fogleman, President of WhistleStop. About the Atlantic Coast Conference The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 71st year of competition and 15 members strong, has long enjoyed the reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the nation. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest continue to build upon the cornerstones on which the league was founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 28 NCAA sports – 15 for women and 13 for men – with member institutions located in 10 states. In August 2019, ESPN and the ACC partnered to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports and league-wide original programming. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @accsports on Instagram and @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC). About WhistleStop WhistleStop is a mobile referee clock control system made to be the most accurate and easy-to-use timing device on the market. A revolutionary timing device made by referees for referees, WhistleStop was founded by Keith Fogleman, a veteran basketball official, who experienced firsthand the trials of clock management at the collegiate level. Keith had the notion to develop a device that eliminates clock malfunctions and endless monitor reviews. By incorporating technological advancements, he has developed a product that is intuitive and groundbreaking. Follow WhistleStop on social media Twitter @WhistleStopIt_ on Instagram @whistlestopit, and on Facebook (Facebook at WhistleStopIt). Website: www.refstop.com. For sales inquiries, sales@refstop.com.