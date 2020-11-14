WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei's younger brother with impressive windmill dunk

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'Big Dave' has another elite football player coming up in his household.

2023 defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei will likely be one of the most coveted prospects in the coming years as he is currently 6-6, 250 pounds, and only in the 10th grade.

Obviously, Clemson would love to have both brothers to play in Tiger Town. However, the Tigers are really selective in their recruiting and take their time on offering younger players.

According to 247 Sports, he has several national offers, including Alabama, Boise State, Colorado, LSU, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah.

In the following video clip, Matayo showed off his elite athleticism with a windmill dunk even though he concentrates on football.

This is certainly impressive as he will continue to get stronger and more athletic in the coming years. He still has three years to grow before he signs with a school.

Matayo Uiagalelei (6’6” 250 lbs 10th grade) throws down a windmill dunk at open gym tonight. Not bad for a kid that doesn’t play basketball. Shows his athleticism. pic.twitter.com/RkmWIyZw7C — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) November 14, 2020