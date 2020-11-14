WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei's younger brother with impressive windmill dunk
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Uiagalelei should be an interesting player for watch in the coming years
'Big Dave' has another elite football player coming up in his household.

2023 defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei will likely be one of the most coveted prospects in the coming years as he is currently 6-6, 250 pounds, and only in the 10th grade.

Obviously, Clemson would love to have both brothers to play in Tiger Town. However, the Tigers are really selective in their recruiting and take their time on offering younger players.

According to 247 Sports, he has several national offers, including Alabama, Boise State, Colorado, LSU, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah.

In the following video clip, Matayo showed off his elite athleticism with a windmill dunk even though he concentrates on football.

This is certainly impressive as he will continue to get stronger and more athletic in the coming years. He still has three years to grow before he signs with a school.

