|
Sunshine State DB picks up Clemson offer
|2021 Jan 15, Fri 14:09-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Ryan Turner - Defensive Back
TigerNet:
(3.05)
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep HS) Class: 2022
#54 CB
# 67 CB, # 88 FL
Hollywood, Florida 2022 cornerback
Ryan Turner announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#54 CB
24/7:
# 67 CB, # 88 FL
Hollywood, Florida 2022 cornerback
Ryan Turner announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
"Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University!!" Turner posted on Twitter.
"Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University!!" Turner posted on Twitter.
His other notable offers to this point include Miami and Penn State.
PLAYMAKER. ?? @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @TheCribSouthFLA pic.twitter.com/YLEpPjNs7w— Ryan Turner (@RyanTurner_20) December 31, 2020
Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University ??!! #ALLIN @Dameon8 @CUCoachReed @CoachVenables @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @HamiltonESPN @DBFLIGHT1 pic.twitter.com/qIRlclvq26— Ryan Turner (@RyanTurner_20) January 15, 2021
Tags: Ryan Turner
- Back at the agony Open . . . -
- Do the coots not realize how stupid they look when they call -
- DW4 going to Patriots? -
- TNET: Clemson updates COVID-19 impact on program -
- Dabo has always -
- What are they telling people that own premier seating? -
- Hey, olclemsonboy -
- CJ Spiller will be one #### of a recruiter -
- TNET: Tigers return to action against ranked Virginia in big ACC matchup -
- Dabo is evolving with a transfer portal evaluator -
- Eric MacLain -
- Brad Brownell video previews UVa... -
- TNET: Longtime position coach changing role, Clemson legend replacing on staff -
- Staff Changes coming to the football staff -
- TNET: Clemson announces 2021 softball schedule -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson RB announces return for sixth season with Tigers
- Former Alabama QB reportedly will join Clemson's staff
- Three coaches follow Terry Bowden from Clemson to ULM
- Clemson CB announces he's returning for senior year
- Former Clemson DT commits to Big 10 school
- Former Clemson DT commits to ACC school
- Clemson Athletics Update: Death Valley renovations, stadium capacities and season tickets
- Justyn Ross announces he's coming back to Clemson
- Report: Clemson coordinator informs NFL teams he is staying with Tigers
- Two Clemson basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<