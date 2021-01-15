Sunshine State DB picks up Clemson offer
by - 2021 Jan 15, Fri 14:09
Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#54 CB
24/7:
# 67 CB, # 88 FL

Hollywood, Florida 2022 cornerback Ryan Turner announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University!!" Turner posted on Twitter.

His other notable offers to this point include Miami and Penn State.

