No. 1-rated athlete announces Clemson offer

Keon Sabb

Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Williamstown, NJ (Williamstown HS) Class: 2022

#22 Overall, #1 S, #1 NJ

24/7:

# 7 Overall, # 1 ATH, # 1 NJ

The top-rated athlete for 2022 announced a Clemson offer this weekend.

Williamstown HS (NJ)'s Keon Sabb is a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite and holds nearly 30 offers already spanning the nation.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Sabb posted on Twitter.

Sabb picked off five passes last season and six as a freshman, with seven pass breakups as well. He also brought in six touchdown receptions in 29 catches for 376 yards.