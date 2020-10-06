No. 1-rated WR has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff

Caleb Burton Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 165 Hometown: Del Valle, TX (Del Valle HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#27 Overall, #4 WR, #6 TX #27 Overall, #4 WR, #6 TX Rivals:

The top-rated receiver by the 247Sports Composite for 2022 included Clemson in his top-12 on Tuesday night.

Del Valle, Texas’ Caleb Burton received a Clemson offer in July. He reports almost 40 offers already.

He tallied 50 catches for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Check out highlights and his entire top-12 below: