No. 1-rated WR has Clemson in top schools
by - Tuesday, October 6, 2020 10:00 PM
Caleb Burton - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 165   Hometown: Del Valle, TX (Del Valle HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#27 Overall, #4 WR, #6 TX
Rivals:
#29 Overall, #5 WR, #6 TX
24/7:
# 8 Overall, # 1 WR, # 2 TX

The top-rated receiver by the 247Sports Composite for 2022 included Clemson in his top-12 on Tuesday night.

Del Valle, Texas’ Caleb Burton received a Clemson offer in July. He reports almost 40 offers already.

He tallied 50 catches for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Check out highlights and his entire top-12 below:

