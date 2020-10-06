|
No. 1-rated WR has Clemson in top schools
|Tuesday, October 6, 2020 10:00 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Caleb Burton - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-0 Weight: 165 Hometown: Del Valle, TX (Del Valle HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.80)
Height: 6-0 Weight: 165 Hometown: Del Valle, TX (Del Valle HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#27 Overall, #4 WR, #6 TX
#27 Overall, #4 WR, #6 TX
Rivals:
#29 Overall, #5 WR, #6 TX
#29 Overall, #5 WR, #6 TX
24/7:
# 8 Overall, # 1 WR, # 2 TX
# 8 Overall, # 1 WR, # 2 TX
The top-rated receiver by the 247Sports Composite for 2022 included Clemson in his top-12 on Tuesday night.
Del Valle, Texas’ Caleb Burton received a Clemson offer in July. He reports almost 40 offers already.
He tallied 50 catches for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Check out highlights and his entire top-12 below:
Top 12 ??? Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/GEj29Ah3pi— Caleb Burton III (@calebburtoniii) October 7, 2020
Tags: Caleb Burton