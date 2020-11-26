Nation's No. 1 CB has Clemson in top-6

Domani Jackson Defensive Back TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#5 Overall, #1 CB, #1 CA #5 Overall, #1 CB, #1 CA Rivals:

#2 Overall, #1 CB, #1 CA #2 Overall, #1 CB, #1 CA 24/7:

# 4 Overall, # 1 CB, # 1 CA # 4 Overall, # 1 CB, # 1 CA 6-1185Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS)2022

The nation's top-rated cornerback for 2022 has Clemson in his top schools.

Five-star and top-rated California prospect Domani Jackson (Santa Ana - Mater Dei High School) has Clemson in a group with Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Michigan and Arizona State.

He announced a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2022 offers on June 1.

Jackson has reported almost 40 offers already. He tallied 48 stops, an interception and nine total pass breakups as a sophomore.