Nation's No. 1 CB has Clemson in top-6
by - Thursday, November 26, 2020 6:22 PM
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#5 Overall, #1 CB, #1 CA
Rivals:
#2 Overall, #1 CB, #1 CA
24/7:
# 4 Overall, # 1 CB, # 1 CA

The nation's top-rated cornerback for 2022 has Clemson in his top schools.

Five-star and top-rated California prospect Domani Jackson (Santa Ana - Mater Dei High School) has Clemson in a group with Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Michigan and Arizona State.

He announced a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2022 offers on June 1.

Jackson has reported almost 40 offers already. He tallied 48 stops, an interception and nine total pass breakups as a sophomore.

Clemson-Pitt game moved to another TV network
Clemson receiver has surgery, out until at least postseason
Reports: Clemson president among leading candidates for ACC commissioner
