Las Vegas defender has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Feb 22, Mon 09:50
Height: 6-5   Weight: 220   Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS)   Class: 2022
#72 Overall, #8 LB, #1 NV
#75 Overall, #2 DE, #2 NV
# 29 Overall, # 5 WDE, # 1 NV
Moss added a Clemson offer a month ago.
One of the top-rated defensive ends for 2022 has Clemson in his top schools.

Las Vegas prospect Cyrus Moss released his top-11 on Sunday, which in addition to the Tigers also had Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and Penn State on it.

Moss added a Clemson offer a month ago, to go with almost 30 reported offers currently.

The Tigers also have an offer out to 4-star Bishop Gorman safety teammate Zion Branch.

