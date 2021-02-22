|
Las Vegas defender has Clemson in top schools
|2021 Feb 22, Mon 09:50-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Cyrus Moss - Defensive End
TigerNet:
(4.72)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS) Class: 2022
#75 Overall, #2 DE, #2 NV
# 29 Overall, # 5 WDE, # 1 NV
One of the top-rated defensive ends for 2022 has Clemson in his top schools.
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#72 Overall, #8 LB, #1 NV
#72 Overall, #8 LB, #1 NV
Rivals:
#75 Overall, #2 DE, #2 NV
24/7:
# 29 Overall, # 5 WDE, # 1 NV
One of the top-rated defensive ends for 2022 has Clemson in his top schools.
Las Vegas prospect Cyrus Moss released his top-11 on Sunday, which in addition to the Tigers also had Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and Penn State on it. Moss added a Clemson offer a month ago, to go with almost 30 reported offers currently.
Las Vegas prospect Cyrus Moss released his top-11 on Sunday, which in addition to the Tigers also had Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and Penn State on it.
Moss added a Clemson offer a month ago, to go with almost 30 reported offers currently.
The Tigers also have an offer out to 4-star Bishop Gorman safety teammate Zion Branch.
I have decided to focus in on these 11 amazing schools.— Cyrus Moss ? (@TheCyrusMoss) February 21, 2021
I'm thankful for every opportunity that has been given to me.
Let me know where I should go! ?? pic.twitter.com/3xclBkNjFE
Tags: Cyrus Moss
- Did COVID Kill the stadium expansion or is that -
- Might have been posted already. -
- NASA Perseverance Rover EDL on-board video posted -
- Methodists and Casseroles -
- TNET: A little Tiger earns his wings: Cole Henderson's inspiring story will live on -
- Who are your top three basketball coaches at Clemson -
- No RBs in the 2022 class ... -
- Awesome golf news! -
- I wish I had one of these to ride back when I was a Clemson -
- Cowherd is skewering the 15-15 Boston Celtics after their -
- Happy Birthday -
- I guess we should go ahead and take our loss now. -
- TNET: Brownell updates latest on Tigers returning to action -
- No TV for the great Palmetto State baseball rivalry this -
- TNET: Deshaun Watson helps feed over 10,000 people in his hometown -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Not Spam: Top QB prospect Ty Simpson takes call from Trevor Lawrence
- ESPN analyst not sold on Trevor Lawrence as a "can't miss" prospect
- Top Texas quarterback watching and waiting for Clemson decision
- Spring Forecast: How will competition shake out in stacked Clemson RB group?
- Spring Forecast: 'WRU' looks to next man up in playmaker roles
- Clemson announces 2021 football gameday designations
- Ed Orgeron on adding Clemson LB transfer Mike Jones Jr.
- Deshaun Watson shows off his 'The Rock' rookie card worth $45K
- Spring Football Forecast: Sunny with a chance of championships
- Spring Football Forecast: Big offseason ahead for young Clemson QBs
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<