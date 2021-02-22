Las Vegas defender has Clemson in top schools

One of the top-rated defensive ends for 2022 has Clemson in his top schools. Las Vegas prospect Cyrus Moss released his top-11 on Sunday, which in addition to the Tigers also had Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and Penn State on it. Moss added a Clemson offer a month ago, to go with almost 30 reported offers currently.

The Tigers also have an offer out to 4-star Bishop Gorman safety teammate Zion Branch.

I have decided to focus in on these 11 amazing schools.

I'm thankful for every opportunity that has been given to me.



