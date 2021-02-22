|
In-state pitcher commits to Clemson
|2021 Feb 22, Mon 19:17-
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Hometown: Lexington, SC (Lexington HS) Class: 2021
Lexington 2021 right-handed pitcher
Cal Herndon announced a commitment Clemson on Monday.
"Beyond grateful to be able to have this opportunity!! Committed 110%" Herndon posted on Twitter.
Check out clips of Herndon below:
Beyond grateful to be able to have this opportunity!! Committed 110%?? pic.twitter.com/0hxYGb0M70— Cal (@CalHerndon__) February 22, 2021
Uncommitted 2021 OF/RHP Cal Herndon (@BaseballLex) with three strong innings so far. Fastball topping at 86 MPH and a sharp bender at 77 MPH. #DPCoverage pic.twitter.com/AM6ypJ7aIm— Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) March 2, 2019
2021 RHP/OF Cal Herndon (Lexington, SC) with a solid showing all around today. Mid-upper 80’s fastball and a + slider. Talented in the field as well! #TheCanes pic.twitter.com/5o7hSgYcpz— Canes South (@CanesSouth) June 6, 2020
Uncommitted 2021 OF/RHP Cal Herndon (@BaseballLex) has been 83-84 (86) MPH with a promising slider topping at 80 MPH. Deceptive delivery and arm speed is present. #DPattheDI pic.twitter.com/unT2Yb4kjl— Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) April 18, 2019