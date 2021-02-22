In-state pitcher commits to Clemson

Cal Herndon RH Pitcher

Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Hometown: Lexington, SC (Lexington HS) Class: 2021 5-11170Lexington, SC (Lexington HS)2021

Lexington 2021 right-handed pitcher Cal Herndon announced a commitment Clemson on Monday. "Beyond grateful to be able to have this opportunity!! Committed 110%" Herndon posted on Twitter.

Check out clips of Herndon below:

Beyond grateful to be able to have this opportunity!! Committed 110%?? pic.twitter.com/0hxYGb0M70 — Cal (@CalHerndon__) February 22, 2021

Uncommitted 2021 OF/RHP Cal Herndon (@BaseballLex) with three strong innings so far. Fastball topping at 86 MPH and a sharp bender at 77 MPH. #DPCoverage pic.twitter.com/AM6ypJ7aIm — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) March 2, 2019

2021 RHP/OF Cal Herndon (Lexington, SC) with a solid showing all around today. Mid-upper 80’s fastball and a + slider. Talented in the field as well! #TheCanes pic.twitter.com/5o7hSgYcpz — Canes South (@CanesSouth) June 6, 2020

Uncommitted 2021 OF/RHP Cal Herndon (@BaseballLex) has been 83-84 (86) MPH with a promising slider topping at 80 MPH. Deceptive delivery and arm speed is present. #DPattheDI pic.twitter.com/unT2Yb4kjl — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) April 18, 2019