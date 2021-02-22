In-state pitcher commits to Clemson
2021 Feb 22
Cal Herndon - RH Pitcher
Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Lexington, SC (Lexington HS)   Class: 2021

Lexington 2021 right-handed pitcher Cal Herndon announced a commitment Clemson on Monday.

"Beyond grateful to be able to have this opportunity!! Committed 110%" Herndon posted on Twitter.

Check out clips of Herndon below:

