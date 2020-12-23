|
Clemson offers 4-star TE
|2020 Dec 23, Wed 12:23-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Oscar Delp - Tight End
TigerNet:
(4.46)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS) Class: 2022
#177 Overall, #5 TE, #17 GA
# 13 TE, # 26 GA
Four-star 2022 Cumming, Georgia tight end
Oscar Delp announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#177 Overall, #5 TE, #17 GA
24/7:
# 13 TE, # 26 GA
Four-star 2022 Cumming, Georgia tight end
Oscar Delp announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"After a great call with (Clemson TEs coach Danny Pearman), I am honored to announce I have received an offer from Clemson University". He tallied nine receiving touchdowns and over 700 yards for Region 6-7A offensive player of the year honors as a junior.
"After a great call with (Clemson TEs coach Danny Pearman), I am honored to announce I have received an offer from Clemson University".
He tallied nine receiving touchdowns and over 700 yards for Region 6-7A offensive player of the year honors as a junior.
His uncle James Chappell played receiver at Clemson in the '90s.
After a great call with @dpearma I am honored to announce I have received an offer from Clemson University @adamgorney @DemetricDWarren @HamiltonESPN @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @Rivalsfbcamps @SWiltfong247 @recruits_west pic.twitter.com/wI01rxZ06q— Oscar Delp (@DelpOscar) December 23, 2020
Tags: Oscar Delp, Danny Pearman
- Merry Christmas! -
- My sister and I are officially Disney Princesses! We can be seen in the stands in the movie Safety! -
- There is one key to the game. If Fields plays the -
- '99 CU-FSU game on ACCN -
- The Fact That This is "a Thing" Explains Everything You Need -
- Donors, submit your bowl picks! -
- Some timely Christmas humor -
- Letter "C" -
- Letter "C" -
- Worm Pullers think they gonna get Kevin Steele. -
- Clemson side at the Sugar Bowl -
- Is this the game that breaks Ryan Day... -
- TNET: Virginia QB announces commitment to Clemson -
- Can an outsider offer a suggestion? -
- The Big Guy is On The Move Today...Merry Christmas!!!! -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Twitter reacts to Clemson's dominating win over Notre Dame
- WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
- Vegas odds on Clemson-Ohio State
- Notre Dame fans' antics inspire Lawrence and Skalski in ACC title win
- Tony Elliott releases statement on Auburn coaching rumors
- Clemson announces players out for ACCCG vs. Notre Dame
- WATCH: Dabo Swinney dances in locker room after ACC title win
- Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson-Ohio State matchup
- Twitter reacts to CFB playoff rankings, bowls
- WATCH: Brian Kelly reacts to 34-10 loss to Clemson
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<