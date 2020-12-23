Clemson offers 4-star TE
by - 2020 Dec 23, Wed 12:23
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Oscar Delp - Tight End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.46)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 220   Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#177 Overall, #5 TE, #17 GA
24/7:
# 13 TE, # 26 GA
Delp has Clemson ties.
Delp has Clemson ties.

Four-star 2022 Cumming, Georgia tight end Oscar Delp announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"After a great call with (Clemson TEs coach Danny Pearman), I am honored to announce I have received an offer from Clemson University".

He tallied nine receiving touchdowns and over 700 yards for Region 6-7A offensive player of the year honors as a junior.

His uncle James Chappell played receiver at Clemson in the '90s.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
TV announcers for Clemson-Ohio State
TV announcers for Clemson-Ohio State
Virginia QB announces commitment to Clemson
Virginia QB announces commitment to Clemson
Dabo Swinney despised by Ohio State fans in online poll
Dabo Swinney despised by Ohio State fans in online poll
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week