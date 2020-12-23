Clemson offers 4-star TE

Four-star 2022 Cumming, Georgia tight end Oscar Delp announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday. "After a great call with (Clemson TEs coach Danny Pearman), I am honored to announce I have received an offer from Clemson University". He tallied nine receiving touchdowns and over 700 yards for Region 6-7A offensive player of the year honors as a junior.

His uncle James Chappell played receiver at Clemson in the '90s.

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email