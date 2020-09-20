Clemson makes top schools for top 2022 lineman
by - Sunday, September 20, 2020 6:16 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Gunner Givens - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 275   Hometown: Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#36 Overall, #3 OL, #2 VA
Rivals:
#48 Overall, #7 OL, #3 VA
24/7:
# 17 Overall, # 2 OT, # 2 VA
Givens has made his way to Clemson for a visit already.
Givens has made his way to Clemson for a visit already.

Five-star 2022 lineman Gunner Givens (Daleville, Va.) included Clemson in his top schools list on Sunday.

Givens is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite.

Givens has reported nearly 30 FBS offers already with his current top-12 having the ACC's Tigers plus Virginia Tech, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, UNC, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

On any individual recruiting site, Givens is rated as high as a top-20 player nationally (No. 17 on 247Sports).

He visited Clemson in March.

“My impression of it all is Clemson is elite at everything they do,” he told TigerNet in June. “The facilities, campus, coaches, everything. The coaches made it feel like home. The facilities were top-notch as well as the campus.”

Givens is still developing as a player and that's been reflected in the recruiting process.

“I have offers at defensive end, tight end, defensive tackle, and offensive tackle,” Givens said to TigerNet in June. “Clemson even said if I maintain my weight and athletic ability I can play defense there. Georgia and some other schools have just offered me as an athlete for now to see how my weight plays out before I graduate.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Citadel refused to shorten 2nd half vs. Clemson: "Not what Citadel is about"
Citadel refused to shorten 2nd half vs. Clemson: "Not what Citadel is about"
Clemson drops two spots in ESPN FPI rankings
Clemson drops two spots in ESPN FPI rankings
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after blowout win over The Citadel
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after blowout win over The Citadel
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 91 Recruits (76 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Gunner Givens News
Top Clemson News of the Week