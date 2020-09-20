Clemson makes top schools for top 2022 lineman

TigerNet Staff by

Gunner Givens Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.71) (4.71)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 275 Hometown: Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#36 Overall, #3 OL, #2 VA #36 Overall, #3 OL, #2 VA Rivals:

#48 Overall, #7 OL, #3 VA #48 Overall, #7 OL, #3 VA 24/7:

# 17 Overall, # 2 OT, # 2 VA # 17 Overall, # 2 OT, # 2 VA 6-6275Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS)2022

Five-star 2022 lineman Gunner Givens (Daleville, Va.) included Clemson in his top schools list on Sunday.

Givens is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite.

Givens has reported nearly 30 FBS offers already with his current top-12 having the ACC's Tigers plus Virginia Tech, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, UNC, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

On any individual recruiting site, Givens is rated as high as a top-20 player nationally (No. 17 on 247Sports).

He visited Clemson in March.

“My impression of it all is Clemson is elite at everything they do,” he told TigerNet in June. “The facilities, campus, coaches, everything. The coaches made it feel like home. The facilities were top-notch as well as the campus.”

Givens is still developing as a player and that's been reflected in the recruiting process.

“I have offers at defensive end, tight end, defensive tackle, and offensive tackle,” Givens said to TigerNet in June. “Clemson even said if I maintain my weight and athletic ability I can play defense there. Georgia and some other schools have just offered me as an athlete for now to see how my weight plays out before I graduate.”