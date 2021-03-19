Clemson in top-5 for highly-rated lineman
by - 2021 Mar 19, Fri 18:21
Kiyaunta Goodwin - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 300   Hometown: Charlestown, IN (Charlestown HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#54 Overall, #8 OL, #3 IN
24/7:
# 54 Overall, # 6 OT, # 1 IN
Goodwin wants to make a stop in Clemson before a commitment announcement.


One of the top-rated offensive tackles for 2022 has Clemson in his top schools.

Indiana top-rated prospect and 4-star Kiyaunta Goodwin announced a top-5 of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Kentucky and Michigan State Friday.

Goodwin added a Clemson offer recently.

“(Caldwell and Elliott) told me I’m the top tackle on their board and they want to make me a Tiger,” Goodwin told TigerNet recently. “I really like coach Caldwell. He’s really down-to-earth and honest. We had been talking for a while and there were some things I needed to do academically. Once I handled that part, coach Caldwell made the offer to me with coach Swinney on the phone.”

“They said they love my length and athletic ability. They feel like I’m a true tackle. My strength is my mentality. I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’m going to keep outworking everyone.”

Goodwin said he hopes to make a commitment before his high school season starts and to get a Clemson visit in before then.

