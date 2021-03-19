Clemson in top-5 for highly-rated lineman

One of the top-rated offensive tackles for 2022 has Clemson in his top schools. Indiana top-rated prospect and 4-star Kiyaunta Goodwin announced a top-5 of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Kentucky and Michigan State Friday. Goodwin added a Clemson offer recently. “(Caldwell and Elliott) told me I’m the top tackle on their board and they want to make me a Tiger,” Goodwin told TigerNet recently. “I really like coach Caldwell. He’s really down-to-earth and honest. We had been talking for a while and there were some things I needed to do academically. Once I handled that part, coach Caldwell made the offer to me with coach Swinney on the phone.” “They said they love my length and athletic ability. They feel like I’m a true tackle. My strength is my mentality. I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’m going to keep outworking everyone.”

Goodwin said he hopes to make a commitment before his high school season starts and to get a Clemson visit in before then.

