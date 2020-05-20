Clemson in final six for 5-star safety
by - Wednesday, May 20, 2020 2:33 PM
Corey Collier - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 170   Hometown: Miami, FL (Miami Palmetto HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#91 Overall, #3 S, #17 FL
Rivals:
#17 Overall, #1 DB, #3 FL
24/7:
# 180 Overall, # 11 S, # 24 FL

One of the top defenders in the state of Florida has Clemson in his final six schools.

Five-star safety Corey Collier has the ACC's Tigers in a group with Florida, Florida State, LSU, Georgia and Miami.

He picked up a Clemson offer in June of 2019 and visited last fall.

A previous top schools list also had Ohio State, Auburn and Penn State in it.

Collier earned first-team all-region honors as a junior.

He is an FSU legacy, with his dad Cornelius a former Seminole defender.

