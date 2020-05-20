Clemson in final six for 5-star safety

One of the top defenders in the state of Florida has Clemson in his final six schools. Five-star safety Corey Collier has the ACC's Tigers in a group with Florida, Florida State, LSU, Georgia and Miami. He picked up a Clemson offer in June of 2019 and visited last fall. A previous top schools list also had Ohio State, Auburn and Penn State in it.

Collier earned first-team all-region honors as a junior.

He is an FSU legacy, with his dad Cornelius a former Seminole defender.

