Clemson in final six for 5-star safety
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Corey Collier - Defensive Back
One of the top defenders in the state of Florida has Clemson in his final six schools.
Five-star safety Corey Collier has the ACC's Tigers in a group with Florida, Florida State, LSU, Georgia and Miami. He picked up a Clemson offer in June of 2019 and visited last fall. A previous top schools list also had Ohio State, Auburn and Penn State in it.
Collier earned first-team all-region honors as a junior.
He is an FSU legacy, with his dad Cornelius a former Seminole defender.
