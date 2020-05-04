Clemson cut from 5-star QB’s top schools
by - Correspondent - Monday, May 4, 2020 12:42 PM
Clemson cut from 5-star QB’s top schools

Clemson’s 2021 QB search presses on.

Five-star DC QB Caleb Williams officially eliminated Clemson and Penn State from his top schools Monday.

His final three is LSU, Maryland and Oklahoma, which was among his last stops before the recruiting dead period.

Williams was a visitor for Clemson's Elite Junior Day in January.

