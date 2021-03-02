4-star defender has Clemson in final group
by - 2021 Mar 2, Tue 15:19
Jihaad Campbell - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.20)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 220   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#226 Overall, #10 DE, #26 FL
24/7:
# 30 WDE, # 71 FL
4-star defender has Clemson in final group

Four-star IMG Academy (Florida) defender Jihaad Campbell placed Clemson in his final group on Tuesday.

Campbell, who transferred to IMG from a high school in New Jersey, has a final eight made up of Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Campbell told TigerNet recently that Clemson stays in constant contact with him and he takes note what's said in those conversations.

“I would say they keep it real with you,” Campbell said of his Clemson recruitment. “If you decide to go with other plans and not go to Clemson, it’s okay with them. But if you stick with them and go there, they are going to make sure they get the best out of you.”

He is rated as high as the No. 10 weakside defensive end nationally (Rivals) and top-250 overall (226).

