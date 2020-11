4-star Iowa DB announces Clemson offer

Xavier Nwankpa Safety TigerNet: (4.50) (4.50)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Altoona, IA (Southeast Polk HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#144 Overall, #10 S, #2 IA #144 Overall, #10 S, #2 IA Rivals:

#184 Overall, #11 DB, #2 IA #184 Overall, #11 DB, #2 IA 24/7:

# 37 Overall, # 2 S, # 1 IA # 37 Overall, # 2 S, # 1 IA 6-2190Altoona, IA (Southeast Polk HS)2022

Four-star Altoona, Iowa 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.

"Beyond blessed and excited to announce I have received an offer FROM .. Clemson University!!" Nwankpa announced on social media Sunday.

He is rated as high as the No. 2 safety in the 2022 class and the top prospect in Iowa (247Sports). He holds over 20 offers already, including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Texas and Oklahoma.

