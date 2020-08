4-star CB picks up Clemson offer

Toriano Pride Cornerback TigerNet: (3.93) (3.93)

Height: 5-11 Weight: 172 Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#149 Overall, #18 CB, #5 MO #149 Overall, #18 CB, #5 MO 24/7:

# 32 CB, # 9 MO # 32 CB, # 9 MO 5-11172Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS)2022

2022 4-star cornerback Toriano Pride (St. Louis, Mo.) announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University!" Toriano posted on Twitter.

Pride is rated as high as a top-150 player for 2022 (No. 149 on Rivals).

He holds over 20 offers already, including recently from Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Ohio State.